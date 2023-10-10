Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cyanide & Happiness, kickstarter

Cyanide & Happiness Kickstarter Campaign Enters Webcomic Top Ten

The Cyanide & Happiness 20th Anniversary Comic Extravaganza campaign is now in the Top 10 webcomic campaigns of all time on Kickstarter.

With just under ten days to go, the Cyanide & Happiness 20th Anniversary Comic Extravaganza campaign has jumped into the Top 10 webcomic campaigns of all time on Kickstarter. The campaign has garnered over a quarter million dollars in orders from over 3,000 backers, making it the #8 most funded webcomic campaign in the platform's history.

The team at Explosm, who are also responsible for other massive campaigns on the platform, including Joking Hazard and Master Dater, teamed up with Boom Studios, who themselves are no strangers to record-breaking campaigns on the platform like BRZRKR and The Expanse: Dragon Tooth. Boom's mainstream success has inspired other publishers like Vault, Legendary, Bad Idea, AWA, and most recently, Massive Publishing, to follow suit in chasing new audiences on Kickstarter to varying degrees of success and, in several cases, replicating Boom's campaign structures and branding rather closely. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all…

The campaign offers fans a chance to reserve a copy of the upcoming new collection, Cyanide & Happiness: Twenty Years Wasted, in an exclusive 20th Anniversary design in either "softest softcover" or "hardest hardcover." As the campaign title indicates, the 20th anniversary of the mega-popular webcomic is coming up next year, so you can also reserve copies of the three previously released Cyanide & Happiness collections in matching 20th Anniversary designs. Along with the books in a variety of formats, limited edition tiers offered through the Boom Direct Reserve campaign include collectables in line with the webcomic's signature brand of irreverent humour, like a set of 20 mini-prints/postcards, A/R-enhanced enamel pins from Pinfinity, a "sexy" 20-year pin-up calendar, an exclusive 20 card Joking Hazard set, and an acrylic memo board. The top Boom Elite tier and limited signed tier are already wholly claimed. Still, a handful of the limited remarked tier remain up for grabs for any Cyanide & Happiness superfan or collector who missed the campaign earlier.

The campaign is closing in on unlocking two new Stretch Goals at $275,000 and 3,500 backers, which will unlock upgrades to the books, a new set of Master Dater cards, and more. Will these stretch goals boost the campaign's final week to drive Cyanide & Happiness into the top 5 webcomic campaigns of all time? And if enough fans jump into the campaign before its end, will a third stretch goal be revealed?

