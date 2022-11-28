Cyanide & Happiness' Card Game Master Dater Arrives Next Week

Explosm Entertainment announced today that the third Cyanide & Happiness card game, Master Dater, will be released next week. being revealed ahead of the game's debut at PAX Unplugged, the game takes the familiar settings, characters, and artistic style of the internet comics and has turned them into the dating game of your nightmares. You will mix and match the heads and bodies of characters and pair them up with a specific trait in order to make them as appealing as possible while also trying to slay the competition in the most appealing way. We have more info on the game for you here, as well as the animated trailer for it to give you a laugh, as it will launch on December 8th.

"In Master Dater, the newest card game from Cyanide & Happiness, players vie for each others' attention and affection by creating perfect, horrible dates pandering to very specific dating interests. Combine a head and a body into a perfect match, and argue your way into the heart of the sexy single. Defeat your rivals, and win at love! Become the eye-catching Sexy Single in this three to six-person speed dating game of cut-throat comedy. Watch as the potential paramours take form from Head and Body Card combinations in an attempt to win over the Single's heart for that round. Decide what suitors have enough charm to be worthy of Love, Flame, or Spark Interest Card. Collect five Interests Cards and claim the title of the Master Dater.

300 weird interest cards to let you know a little bit about the sexy single at the start of each round.

230 head and body cards so you can create the perfect date.

High-quality glossy cards that will repel all the beer you spit on them while playing.

Guaranteed awkwardness if you play with your parents.