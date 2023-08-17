Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brian michael bendis, David Dastmalchian, david lapham, ed brubaker, gary dauberman, Gerry Duggan, jason aaron, jim cheung, Joshua Dysart, mark waid, matt kindt, robert venditti, tony s Daniel, zeb wells

Bad Idea Screw Up, Do A Great Reset On David Lapham's The Ends

Yesterday, Bad Idea launched a Kickstarter for David Lapham's The Ends, promising a premium digital comic book experience to shame Amazon.

Yesterday, Bad Idea launched a Kickstarter for David Lapham's The Ends, promising a premium digital comic book experience to shame Amazon, as well as a print collection and a number of comic books drawn by David Lapham and written by big names such as Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Ed Brubaker, Mark Waid, Jim Cheung, Gerry Duggan, Zeb Wells, Tony S Daniel, Gary Dauberman, Matt Kindt, Robert Venditti, Joshua Dysart and David Dastmalchian.

Very shortly, many of the rewards had been changed. The digital price had halved, the Megalith toys were removed as well as the high-end slipcases. And the stories by Jason Aaron, David Dastmalchian, Brian Bendis, Matt Kindt, Ed Brubaker, Gerry Duggan were all pulled, leaving just Mark Waid, Jim Cheung, Zeb Wells, Tony S Daniel, Gary Daubertman, Joshua Dysart and Robert Venditti stories left.

And now the whole shebang has been pulled, reset and relisted. None of the A-lister creators are listed and named at all. There are bonus comics, but just credited to the Laphams.

Bad Idea Comics says, "While we were so appreciative of your amazing support and the incredible first 24 hours of the original THE ENDS Pro Edition campaign, we're even more excited that so many more of you wanted to experience the digital edition than we anticipated, and we hear you asking for more comprehensive collections, and simpler pricing options! So, We're back and we brought the digital pro edition with us !!!"

"That's right, we took the previous incarnation of the soon-to-be record-breaking campaign down so that we can deliver that for you. Click through any of the images in this email and find the one TRUE The Ends campaign complete with fan-friendly pricing and unprecedented and digitally optimized offerings in the greater quantities our fans have been begging us for. Fear not; if you wanted our A-List collaboration of the largest and greatest collection of creators in Kickstarter history, that too will come in a new, easier-to-read-it-all, bound volume during a future campaign! For now it is our pleasure to introduce the definitive campaign for what critics are calling the 'comic of the year', David and Maria Lapham's provocative and timely opus know only as…"

No critics are calling this "comic of the year" of course. Not yet, anyway. This is Bad Idea Comics. This is what they do. To criticise them for this would be like criticising Andy Kaufman for his wrestling skills.

Basically, Bad Idea had two successes on Kickstarter, got cocky, priced things aggressively, and potentially may not have signed off all of David Lapham's collaborators with exactly what Bad Idea was planning to do with all their contributions and how they may be weaponised to push those aggressive prices. And saw Bendis fans frustrated at having to cough up 500 bucks for an 8-page comic to complete their collection.

It was a bad idea.

So it's time for a Great Reset. A Great Reprice. New product for casual readers, the campaign split into different sections rather than one almighty, unwieldy mess, and a return of a focus to David Lapham and The Ends, which was the original point. Now the David Lapham Celebration project will be a hardcover, come later, and add more creators…

All tiers will contain the previous tiers. So you are not paying $180 for an eight-page comic, you are

Tier 1: $10 for your name in the digital comic, hardcover and at the NYCC booth.

Tier 2: $30 The Ends: The One Eyed Sniper. One of a series of five brand-new, super-deluxe, 8-page standalone comic books by David Lapham & Maria Lapham. Explore the gripping connection between expert army marksman Mickey and the formidable female soviet sniper he meets prior to the Battle of Kursk. Number capped to backers.

Tier 3: $60 The Ends: Sal's Pizza. One of a series of five brand-new, super-deluxe, 8-page standalone comic books by David Lapham & Maria Lapham. Witness the wild story of Sal Giuseppe, who was smuggled into Italy to spy on Italian and Nazi troops, posing as a cook to high level German officers while secretly blowing up installations and bridges, staying one step ahead of the SS and Italian OVRA and partying like a madman with Rome's most eccentric elite before returning home to open a pizza parlor. Number capped to backers.

Tier 4: $75 THE ENDS Standard Edition (Digital). By David Lapham, Maria Lapham, Scoropi Steele, Dave Sharpe. A digital collection of the entire, black and white, breathtaking original vision for THE ENDS. This digital collection is complete with every cover master illustrator Lewis LaRosa created for the series.

Tier 5: $90 The Ends: Freedom Knights. One of a series of five brand-new, super-deluxe, 8-page standalone comic books by David Lapham & Maria Lapham. From the fifth grade playground to the battleground of Oceanside, learn the tragic origins and witness the final reunion of the Freedom Knights, who count among their members one Jack End.

Tier 6: $120 THE ENDS Pro Edition (Digital) Introducing THE ENDS PRO EDITION (Digital). A digital collection like no other. One truly optimized for digital. Millions more colors, 4k detail, full replication of the original art far beyond even print. It includes, the entire THE ENDS story, in full digital color for the first time, PLUS extended sequences, new pages, added material, brand-new scenes, alt endings, deleted scenes AND all five brand-new THE ENDS stories (One Eyed Sniper, Sal's Pizza, Freedom Knights, Luger & Jen End Goes To War). Over 60 pages of new material!

Tier 7: $125 THE ENDS Pro Edition Deluxe Hardcover. The once-in-a-lifetime digital experience of THE ENDS Pro Edition but in the form of a massive, 300+ page ultra-deluxe HARDCOVER. Collected here is: – The entire THE ENDS story, in full color for the first time. – All extended sequences, new pages, added material, brand-new scenes, alt endings, deleted scenes created for the Pro Edition. – All five brand-new THE ENDS stories from this campaign and everything from the Standard Edition: Each copy will be also certified by a limited edition silver hologram. You also get all previous tiers.

Tier 8: $150 The Ends: Luger. One of a series of five brand-new, super-deluxe, 8-page standalone comic books by David Lapham & Maria Lapham. Follow the path of Himmler's Luger which the infamous architect of the Holocaust sold for money to escape Hitler and Germany near the end of the war. Used for robbery and murder, traded for a mule, and even part of a circus act, until it ended up in the hands of Jen End's grandfather—or the entire 8-page story might be completely fake and made up by the guy who just sold the gun to the future Grandpa End. . This comic book will only be sold in this format via this campaign.

Tier 9: $180 The Ends: Jen End Goes To War. One of a series of five brand-new, super-deluxe, 8-page standalone comic books by David Lapham & Maria Lapham. Explore the gripping connection between expert army marksman Mickey and the formidable female soviet sniper he meets prior to the Battle of Kursk. Only be sold in this format via this campaign.

Tier 10: $250 THE ENDS Pro Edition HC 'Overpainted' Included by popular demand. This was the first tier to sell out in both our previous campaigns! These will go fast… This Art Edition is an art object in its own right. The beautifully designed, THE ENDS PRO EDITION ultra-deluxe hardcover from the earlier tier, upgraded with a unique cover individually OVERPAINTED by David Lapham. Using the hardcover as his canvas, on each cover Lapham invokes the fundamental themes of THE ENDS through an overpainting. This edition of the book is an extension of the work it presents. Each of these limited edition hardcovers will come with a SIGNED & REMARQUED bookplate. Each copy will also be certified by an ultra-rare red hologram! Limited Tier of 100.

Tier 11: $400. Original Art + THE ENDS 'Overpainted' HC. In celebration of the release of his magnum opus – THE ENDS — he has graciously provided a handful of ORIGINAL ART SKETCHES to the campaign. A lucky few who pledge at this tier or higher will be able to secure one of these hand drawn, one-of-one originals. Your unique original art will be affixed to the inside front cover of your 'Overpainted' cover Art Edition Hardcover. Limited Tier of 100.

Tier 12: $550 The MEGALITH Monster Vinyl Art Toy. Brand New / Un-sealed / 7" Vinyl Art Toy / Limited Edition An ultra high-end, designer toy of the monster from Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa's upcoming blockbuster sensation, MEGALITH! Only a handful of Limited Edition figures will be created of this ultra-rare collectible. This vinyl art collectible is based on the monumental monster design by legendary illustrator Lewis LaRosa. Hand-sculpted to his exact specifications. The toy depicts MEGALITH's arch-nemesis in this stunning, collector's edition first appearance from the comic book that took the world by storm! The MEGALITH monster will next be seen on a stunning cover by superstar artist, Joe Quesada. Limited Tier of just 25. Designer toy is strictly limited & finite. Capped at the number of qualifying backers. These items will only be sold via this campaign.

Tier 13: $750 The MEGALITH Monster AP Vinyl Art Toy Prototype. Brand New / Un-sealed / 7" Vinyl Art Toy / Artist Proof Limited to only the number of prototype, ARTIST PROOF figures that were created during the production of the MEGALITH Monster designer toy. Limited Tier of just 15.

Tier 14: $1000 THE ENDS Premium Home Exhibition Case. BRING THE CREATORS HOME, literally, with this ultimate DAVID LAPHAM experience! Inspired by the exhibitions technology of the world's top museums and galleries, we worked for months prototyping and testing to make this incredible, first of its kind, experience possible. You'll receive a custom built, luxury case that houses both your THE ENDS 'Overpainted' Hardcover, and a state of the art High Definition 7" liquid-crystal LED display that will play a custom, one-of-one video every time you open the case. That video is a PERSONALIZED VIDEO TO YOU FROM THE CREATOR OF THE ENDS. That's right. Limited Tier of only 10.

Tier 15: $1500. THE ENDS Premium Exhibition Etched Case: taken to the next level! At this tier, your case will be HAND-ETCHED IN GOLD paint, elevating it to a work of art fit to accompany your 'Overpainted' hardcover, your original art sketch and the incredible story and illustrations within The Complete THE ENDS Pro Edition itself. You'll receive a custom built, luxury case that has been etched in gold. It will house both your THE ENDS 'Overpainted' Hardcover, and a state of the art High Definition 7" liquid-crystal LED display. It will play a custom, one-of-one VIDEO PERSONALIZED TO YOU FROM THE CREATOR OF THE ENDS. That's right! David Lapham will be addressing you directly in your video, recorded just for you. BRING THE CREATORS HOME, literally, with this ultimate THE ENDS experience and be the envy of all your friends! Limited Tier of only 5. You also get all previous tiers.

