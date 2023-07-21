Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Canary, Cyberpunk 2077 XOXO, dark horse, Drive Like Hell, Giant Robot Hellboy, Midnite Show., october 2023, Operation Sunshine, Solicits

Cyberpunk 2077 XOXO & Canary in Dark Horse Full October 2023 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics has its October 2023 solicits with Canary, Cyberpunk 2077 XOXO, Drive Like Hell, Giant Robot Hellboy, Operation Sunshine and The Midnite Show.

Dark Horse Comics has dropped its October 2023 solicits and solicitations with Canary from Scott Snyder and Dan Panosian, Cyberpunk 2077 XOXO by Bartosz Sztybor and Jakub Rebelka, Drive Like Hell by Rich Douek and Alex Cormack, Giant Robot Hellboy by Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo, a Headless Horseman Halloween Annual from David Dastmalchian, Valeria Burzo and Phillip Sevy, Space Yosagi by Stan Sakai, Operation Sunshine by Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks and David Rubin, Stranger Things Voyage by Michael Moreci and Todor Hristov, and The Midnite Show #1 and 2 by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt.

CANARY #1 CVR A PANOSIAN

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231211

AUG231212 – CANARY #1 CVR B PANOSIAN – 5.99

AUG231213 – CANARY #1 CVR C PANOSIAN – 5.99

AUG231214 – CANARY #1 CVR D PANOSIAN – 5.99

AUG231215 – CANARY #1 CVR E FOIL PANOSIAN – 5.99

AUG231216 – CANARY #1 CVR F 10 COPY RIOS – 5.99

AUG231217 – CANARY #1 CVR G 25 COPY THOMPSON – 5.99

AUG231218 – CANARY #1 CVR H FOC CHIANG VIRGIN – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Dan Panosian

In 1891 a mine collapsed into itself. What was the dark substance found 666 feet underground? Blending modern horror, historical fact and Western lore, Scott Snyder and Dan Panosian have created a uniquely terrifying thriller with Canary. During the final days of the Gold Rush, one mining company in Colorado, pulled up radioactive Uranium, and then the mine then collapsed in on itself. Legends sprung up about the mine being cursed or even haunted. Now the Frontier is closed, the gold and silver mines have dried up. The country is becoming "civilized," and yet, in one stretch of the Rocky Mountains, a terrifying, new kind of violence is suddenly emerging. Random killings. People going mad and murdering neighbors, classmates without real cause. When a schoolboy kills his teacher with a hatchet, a famous federal marshal named Azrael William Holt is called in to investigate the killings. What hea brilliant young geologistis stranger and more horrifying than anything they could have ever imagined.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #1 CVR A REBELKA

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231219

AUG231220 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #1 CVR B ALAN LOVE – 3.99

AUG231221 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #1 CVR C TOMMASO – 3.99

AUG231222 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #1 CVR D CHOW – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

Beneath the skin, flesh, and cyberware lies a beating heart;and only two things can stop a heart from beating: love and death. It's gang on gang violence as the Maelstroms target the Moxes for an ambush. Is a bloodbath underway or could this be love at first sight?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRIVE LIKE HELL #1

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231223

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Bobby Ray had it made. One last big job, then it was splitsville, set for life with his girl by his side! Then everything went wrong, and poor Dahlia took a bullet to the brain as they made their escape. Thing is, dear Dahlia didn't stay dead. Now Bobby's found himself plunged into a battle of otherworldly proportions, and if he wants to get out of dodge with his skin intact, he's gonna have to Drive Like Hell!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #1 CVR A FEGREDO

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231227

AUG231228 – GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #1 CVR B MIGNOLA – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Duncan Fegredo

Hellboy is kidnapped and hooked up to a massive mecha-Hellboy for a mission on a mysterious, faraway island, but the island might just put up a fight of its own. Inspired by Mignola's viral-hit pencil drawings from Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook, Giant Robot Hellboy gets his own story in this 3-part miniseries from Mignola and longtime Hellboy artist Duncan Fegredo!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEADLESS HORSEMAN HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #1 CVR A KETNER

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231230

AUG231231 – HEADLESS HORSEMAN HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #1 CVR B MIGNOLA – 7.99

AUG231232 – HEADLESS HORSEMAN HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #1 CVR C FOC SPEARS – 7.99

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Valeria Burzo, Phillip Sevy (CA) Lukas Ketner

Boils, ghouls, vampires, monsters, and creatures of all kinds, welcome. Take a seat, go on, fill the aisles, relax your fangs, and sit with us for a while. Join us in a macabre and magical journey through all the haunts and spooks that keep you up at night for here we revel in the darkness and present to you a chilling, nay petrifying experience as the Headless Horseman presents a collection of five terrifying tales to warm up your cold soul. Hurry up now, you won't want to keep them waiting…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 7.99

OPERATION SUNSHINE #1 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231247

AUG231248 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #1 CVR B AJA – 3.99

AUG231249 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #1 CVR C WARD – 3.99

AUG231250 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #1 CVR D FOC JONES – 3.99

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

From the New York Times-bestselling hosts of the hit The Last Podcast on the Left and Black Hammer's David Rubin comes this all-new humorous, horror, and action-packed comic book series that's Near Dark meets Ocean's Eleven. A group of young, alienated vampires known as "bugs" plot to steal a magical object from ancient monstrous vampires to turn themselves back to human. Along the way they uncover a sprawling monster underground, a top-secret plot run by the elder creatures, elite militant vampire slayers, and madness beyond imagining blocking their path to humanity.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #1 CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231260

AUG231261 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #1 CVR B LAMBERT – 3.99

AUG231262 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #1 CVR C GALINDO – 3.99

AUG231263 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #1 CVR D HRISTOV – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

Captain Jacoby is too broke to reject a shady deal from a group of Russians looking to get from Alaska back home on his freighter ship The Persophone, but things get turned upside down when a crew member gets butchered, suspects something far stranger at play. Michael Moreci, Todor Hristov, and team return for another rampage in the world of Stranger Things.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIDNITE SHOW #1 CVR A HURTT

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231237

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

From the creators of The Sixth Gun and Manor Black comes this new supernatural horror series about monsters of the silver screen coming to life and wreaking havoc on a small town. Basil Saxon is a legend among horror fans. Over fifty years ago, he vanished during a freak accident on the set of the film that would have been his masterpiece. The cursed film-God of Monsters-was never completed and has never been seen. But when a film festival shows footage from the long-lost movie, classic horror monsters manifest to wreak havoc and terror on the unsuspecting populace. A ragtag group of misfits must band together to stop the most famous creatures of all time and send them back to the realm of celluloid nightmares.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIDNITE SHOW #2 CVR A HURTT

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231240

AUG231241 – MIDNITE SHOW #2 CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99

AUG231239 – MIDNITE SHOW #1 CVR C FRANCAVILLA – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

The most infamous cinematic monsters are manifesting in the sleepy town of Cedar Bluffs. As the world changes, becoming more and more like the gothic settings of classic horror films, a group of would-be victims struggles to survive. It's the most fun you can have getting scared!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPACE USAGI YOKAI HUNTER ONESHOT #1 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231254

AUG231255 – SPACE USAGI YOKAI HUNTER ONESHOT #1 CVR B GARBOWSKA – 4.99

AUG231256 – SPACE USAGI YOKAI HUNTER ONESHOT #1 CVR C 10 COPY MOMOKO – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Fans of legendary swordsman and wanderer Usagi Yojimbo have enjoyed countless tales told of his exciting adventures-tales told over hundreds, perhaps thousands, of years. Someone in the far future enjoys another classic adventure featuring the rabbit ronin, and Stan Sakai's Space Usagi universe returns with a unique, new story.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLACK HAMMER END #3 CVR A WARD

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231209

AUG231210 – BLACK HAMMER END #3 CVR B TORRES – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

A multiversal nightmare unfolds as hordes of demonic hellamentals attack Spiral City, while dark heroes congregate in hell fearful of another onslaught by the world destroyer Anti-God.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #2 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231224

AUG231225 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #2 CVR B BROWNE – 4.99

AUG231226 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #2 CVR C HEPBURN FOIL – 4.99

(W) Patton Oswalt, Tim Seeley, Jordan Blum (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Scott Hepburn

For a brief time in an alternate world he was a god, an elemental avatar to all of crustacean-kind, but now the man-monster known as Crab Louie is back home. Here he's a distant husband and a fumbling father who can't even remember to take the trash cans out. But now his team, The Alternates, have a new lead on the dangerous reality-altering street drug, Prestige, offering Crab Louie either a second chance at superherodom, or a permanent escape from humdrum life.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GROO IN WILD #4

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231229

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

Groo the Wanderer tries to figure out the dumb way human beings attempt to co-exist with animals on this planet and how to make things better. One thing is probable, though-he's going to make things worse! And if Rufferto can't save the main story, at least we have his solo back cover strip!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KILLER QUEENS II #3

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231233

(W) David M. Booher (A) Bradley Clayton (CA) Chris Ables

On Alex's home planet, Max and Alex face their most formidable foe yet-Alex's father! This hulking, misogynist barbarian king demands Cahl's wings be removed so they can fit the royal ideal of masculinity. Can Max and Alex save Cahl before the king makes good on his campaign promise of "Kings, not wings"? Probably. Will they look fabulous while they do it? Absolutely!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #2 CVR A NUNEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231234

AUG231235 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #2 CVR B SEELEY – 3.99

AUG231236 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #2 CVR C HARDMAN – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

Prince Adam's early adventures as He-Man continue! As King Randor reaffirms his commitment to peace, the Eternians are suddenly attacked by a swarm of Gar soldiers, intent on revenge for the attack on Dash Shel. Meanwhile, in the city of Anwat, Evil-Lyn continues her dark work, and the vile influence of Skeletor begins to spread across the island.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #6 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231242

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the creators of the Eisner award-winning, bestselling Powers comes an entirely new crime fiction world where the five families of organized crime never lost their power over the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and "family values" as the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Join us as newly "made" Valentine Gallo and Jagger Rose rise through the ranks of the notorious Bonavese family. And here is the shocking conclusion to series 3. A gamechanger for all involved! All will be revealed in this all gorgeously-illustrated new chapter of Murder Inc.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #5 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231243

AUG231244 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #5 CVR B FOIL ROBLES – 4.99

AUG231245 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #5 CVR C 10 OEMING – 4.99

AUG231246 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #5 CVR D FOC JIMENEZ – 4.99

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher, Dracula Boy, and Viv take refuge in a bizarre church and explore the subterranean boulevards of New Briar City, where the mysterious giant reveals secrets of monsterkind.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PANYA MUMMYS CURSE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231251

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Shrouded by shadow and touched by fire, Panya must come face-to-face with the dark in order to reveal the light. In this compelling conclusion to Panya: The Mummy's Curse, will Panya finally be able to make sense of all that has gone before and all that has yet to come?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAINT JOHN #2 CVR A SCHKADE

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231252

AUG231253 – SAINT JOHN #2 CVR B LIEBER – 4.99

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

Tori and Saint John journey through the frozen streets of Portland to help its people survive a historic city-disabling ice storm-encountering some unexpected allies along the way. A distinctly PDX miniseries from Eisner-nominated cartoonist Dan Schkade and Portland native creator Brennan Wagner, produced with-and featuring the fashion of-Portland Gear.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231257

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Toni Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

As the Jedi Order desperately tries to end the conflict that rages through the streets of the Holy City, Padawan Sav Malagan struggles to maintain her secret identity as she tries to free captain Maz Kanata from the clutches of the Dank Graks. As Arkik Von's dark plan plays out, Sav will have to make the most difficult decision of her young life: duty to the Force, or loyalty to her friends? The clash between the Light and the Dark side threatens to consume the galaxy, in Star Wars: High Republic Adventures Volume 2, collecting issues 5-8.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #10 (OF 12) CVR A FOWLER

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231258

AUG231259 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #10 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Tom Fowler

Jedi masters Yoda and Mace Windu escort a Republic delegation to an archaeological dig, rumored to be the site of a cache of ancient Jedi artifacts. But the lure of the Force is strong, and it's not long before the party comes under attack by marauders intent on taking the relics for themselves, even if they have to go through two Jedi to do it!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SUBGENRE #2 CVR A TORRES

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231264

AUG231265 – SUBGENRE #2 CVR B MARTIN – 7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Wilfredo Torres

A man is living two lives. He is a private detective in a dystopian cyberpunk future trying to solve a triple murder. But when he falls asleep–he wakes up as a wandering adventurer in a barbaric fantasy world where magic exists. Is he two separate people? Or is he a third person that has undergone a psychotic split? He jumps back and forth from sword-wielding barbarian to jaded private eye trying to solve the brutal crime. But the bigger question is, can he merge these realities without losing himself?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 7.99

TEAR US APART #2

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231266

(W) Jay Baruchel (A / CA) Alessandro Micelli

The good news first: Boy and Girl have escaped from the secret death cult that trained them as assassins. Now for the bad news: They're wounded and lost in a blizzard in the Canadian wilderness with wolves and a gang of murderers hot on their heels. Not great! Will they survive? Will they eat stew? You'll have to read the issue to find out!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #2 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231267

AUG231268 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #2 CVR B CULLUM – 4.99

AUG231269 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #2 CVR C 10 YOUNG – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi and his cousin Yukichi must face their honorable host-a mysterious woman, pale as fresh snow-when she reveals herself to be a monster! Meanwhile, Jei and Keiko now have a group of bandits at their disposal. Usagi Yojimbo returns to Dark Horse comics with this new series!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #2 CVR A REREKINA

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231270

AUG231271 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #2 CVR B FIOR – 3.99

AUG231272 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #2 CVR C KIPIN – 3.99

AUG231273 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #2 CVR D SMITH – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Natalia Rerekina

Geralt is taken deep into the forest to meet the mysterious leader of the animal clan. Their creed: all life is equal. But on the island walks a murderer—killing but one kind. Is it a thirst for blood that drives this killer or is it an eye for an eye?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALL-NIGHTER TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231274

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Jason Loo

Welcome to The All-Nighter, the only diner in town run by covert superheroes (who are also secretly vampires). In the wake of Ian's disappearance, tensions are running high at the diner. Alex and Joy are stuck covering shifts when they'd rather be out fighting bad guys. To make things worse, people start disappearing just as a new superhero team arrives in town-could the two be related? What if they're dealing with something bigger and more dangerous than super villains-and what if Alex's decision to become Nightshock put it all in motion? Collects The All-Nighter #6-10, originally published by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 22.99

BALTIMORE OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231275

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Christopher Golden, Ben Stenbeck, Clem Robins

Lord Baltimore's quest for vengeance against the Red King escalates in the second half of the Baltimore saga, which includes a new bonus story with art by Ben Stenbeck! Finally armed with the identity of the being responsible for the vampire plague, Baltimore and his band of allies take on the evil around them with a new fervor. Enemies old and new, desperate battles, and strange horror await the reader as they follow Baltimore toward his ultimate destiny. Collects Baltimore: The Witch of Harju #1-3; Baltimore: The Wolf and the Apostle #1-2; Baltimore: The Cult of the Red King #1-5; Baltimore: Empty Graves #1-5; Baltimore: The Red Kingdom #1-5; and bonus short Monstrous.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 29.99

COMPLETE NORSE MYTHOLOGY HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231276

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Mike Mignola, Jill Thompson, Colleen Doran (CA) Neil Gaiman

The Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula award-winning author Neil Gaiman and Eisner award-winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life-Ragnarök. Having previously written about deities in American Gods and The Sandman, Gaiman teams with Russell to finally bring readers to follow the northern gods in their own setting in this comic book adaptation of the best-selling novel! Collects Norse Mythology Volumes 1-3 in a deluxe, oversized collection with a slipcase and ribbon.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 124.99

EC ARCHIVES HAUNT OF FEAR TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231277

(W) Al Feldstein (A) Jack Davis, Jack Kamen (A / CA) Graham Ingles

Delight in fright! Now in value-priced softcover format, the third volume of the EC Archives collection of The Haunt of Fear conjures a trove of unforgettable nightmares, featuring fables of fear from comics giants Al Feldstein, William Gaines, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen, Jack Davis, George Evans, and others. Includes adaptations of the Ray Bradbury stories "The Coffin!" and "The Black Ferris!" Collects The Haunt of Fear issues #13-18.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ELEPHANTMEN 2261 TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231278

(W) Richard Starkings (A) Axel Medllin (CA) Boo Cook

The anthropomorphic pulp science-fiction thriller reaches a boiling point in this new collection of two complete graphic novels. In "Theo Laroux Meets The Elephantmen!", British documentarian, Theo Laroux, is in Los Angeles to interview the Elephantmen! As he learns more about Hip Flask, his girlfriend Miki and the relationship between Sahara and Obadiah Horn, he unwittingly discovers some information that will affect the lives of all the Elephantmen! In "Under Each Skin", Duplicants. Synthetics. Robots. Hip Flask and Jack Farrell find themselves caught up in a web of intrigue surrounding the appearance of a girl by the name of Alonia and the disappearance of a former associate of Jack's-a girl by the name of Scarlet.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 24.99

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 02 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231279

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Toyin Ajetunmobi, Sunkanmi Akinboye

Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in a new edition with revised translation and new graphic design. The manga that spawned the worldwide hit anime, Hellsing blends gothic horror, violent action, and dark humor in a bloody brew that has fired the imagination of otaku everywhere! Beneath the surface of the ordinary world is a maelstrom of bloodthirsty monsters and hidden political intrigues, and at the heart of the storm is the Hellsing Organization, an ancient order sworn to combat the forces of Hell. And Hellsing bring to the fight the mighty vampire lord Alucard, whose terrifying powers are needed more than ever against an army of the undead that march below the banner of the swastika!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MACBETH A TALE OF HORROR TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231280

(W) Stefano Ascari (A / CA) Simone D'Armini

By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes… Deep within the walls of Castle Dunsinane, a seed of madness begins to bloom. Spurred on by the prophesies of witches, and the whispers of his scheming wife, Lord Macbeth plots the death of his friend, King Duncan. This one cruel act soon spirals out of control, and murder after murder erupt into a wave of chaos and violence that threatens to consume all of Scotland.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MANY DEATHS OF BARNABY JAMES TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231281

(W) Neil Gibson, Brian Nathanson (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Every year, the circus comes to town. However, "The Black Top" isn't like any you've seen before-its performers were once dead and they've been resurrected by their fearsome ringmaster, Azlon. Barnaby James, a young gravedigger, requests that Azlon resurrect the love of his (former) life, Delilah. Time and time again, his pleas are rejected. Frustrated, Barnaby decides to steal Azlon's magic wand and bring back Delilah himself. On his desperate journey to find her, Barnaby must overcome murderers, cannibals, and sex slavers, not to mention the full fury of Azlon, or he might just find himself dead… again.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MASKERADE HC VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231282

(W) Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh (A) John Sprengelmeyer

The flagship title from legendary director Kevin Smith's Secret Stash Press is reloaded for more Masker mayhem! Producer plaything Dwayne and Masker maker Frisky aid in Felicia's payback plans, penetrating the antisocial circle of Trenchen's pervy power-player elite. At the city's rotten core lies her crafty quarry-the diabolical Dr. David Ditt! As Maskerade, she strives to strike his name off her bloody hit list and avenge her brother before Ditt and his goons perfect their own Masker-will they end Felicia once and for all? Collects Maskerade #5-8.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SHELTER FOR LOST DREAMS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231283

(W) Alfonso Font (A / CA) Alfonso Font

In a house of wonder, two children will learn life lessons through stories spanning across time. During his first stay with his uncle, a boy discovers the magical world that is his uncle's house. Surrounded by eclectic antiques, a vast library of books, strange objects, and whimsical animals, he is overcome with curiosity. Here, he meets a girl who shares his sense of wonder. With his uncle's wisdom and an enchanted gift, the children will learn important life lessons through the diverse experiences of people throughout time-from common hikers encountering an unusual creature, to a general making the final decision to end a war, and many more!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TRIGUN DLX ED HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231284

(W) Yasuhiro Nightow (A / CA) Yasuhiro Nightow

Trigun is a worldwide manga and anime sensation! Trigun Deluxe Edition collects Trigun Volume 1 and 2 in a beautiful hardcover featuring nearly 700 pages of Yasuhiro's Nightow's signature creation, collected for the first time in its original oversized format! On the forbidding desert planet of Gunsmoke, a sixty billion double-dollar bounty hangs over the head of Vash the Stampede, a pistol-packing pacifist with a weapon capable of punching holes in a planet. Every trigger-happy psycho in creation is aiming to claim Vash dead or alive-preferably dead!-and although Vash believes in nonviolence, he won't go down without a fight. And when Vash fights, destruction is sure to follow!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: 49.99

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231285

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

A new omnibus collecting volumes ten, eleven, and twelve of the Vampire Hunter D horror novel series! The hunt continues in the bizarre far future of 12,090 A.D, where the immortal vampire lords who were the only winners of mankind's nuclear war still oppress the human survivors who have pushed the blood-drinking fiends back to the lawless Frontier. Yet humanity too remains as quick as ever to prey upon itself, and where the law can't bring safety or justice, the crescent blade of D will-assuming you meet the half-vampire wanderer's price! The Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Four collects volumes 10, 11, and 12 in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series: Dark Nocturne, Pale Fallen Angel Parts One and Two, and Pale Fallen Angel Parts Three and Four. Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the legend of D endures!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 24.99

ART OF MASTERS OF UNIVERSE ORIGINS & MASTERVERSE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231286

(W) Mattel, Alex Irvine

This beautifully designed volume gives a deep dive into the lore and world of the Mattel hit figure lines, Masters of the Universe: Origins and Masterverse. Explore each figure's background, as well as detailed and wonderfully laid out artwork from the products themselves. Also, the tome will feature new insights from the creators of the figures, written by Alex Irvine (The Comic Book Story of Baseball, Marvel Phase One through Three)!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 49.99

ART OF MASTERS OF UNIVERSE ORIGINS & MASTERVERSE DLX HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231287

(W) Mattel, Alex Irvine

Heroes and Villains of Origins and Masterverse come alive!

This beautifully designed volume gives you a deep dive into the lore and world of the Mattel hit figure lines Masters of the Universe: Origins and Masterverse.

Explore each figure's background, as well as detailed and wonderfully laid out artwork from the products themselves. Also, the tome will feature new insights from the creators of the figures, written by Alex Irvine (The Comic Book Story of Baseball, Marvel Phase One through Three)!

The Deluxe edition features all this, plus a portfolio of exclusive prints, featuring high-quality art from across the history of the Masters of the Universe, all in an attractive slip case that's certain to take pride of place on the shelf of any fan!

Dark Horse Books and Mattel proudly present: The Art of Masters of the Universe: Origins and Masterverse!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 99.99

ART OF OCTOPATH TRAVELER HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231288

(W) Square Enix (A) Naoki Ikushima

Join the travelers in their journey through Orsterra and discover each of their unique origins. Delve into a fantasy landscape full of amazing creatures and scenery. Ponder the inspired design and artistic passion-all through incredible art from the creation of the critically acclaimed Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Dark Horse Books and Square Enix present The Art of Octopath Traveler, officially published in English for the first time! This localization of original Japanese material features gorgeous concept art and extensive commentary from the games' creative teams. Discover what lies beyond the horizon!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 49.99

ART OF STAR WARS JEDI SURVIVOR HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG231289

(W) Lucasfilm (A) Respawn Entertainment

Cal and his friends continue to evade the Empire's clutches in the dark times following Order 66, but just as a hidden hope reveals itself, new dangers emerge and threaten to destroy everything that the young Jedi has fought to preserve. Explore the creation of the newest Star Wars Jedi adventure with a tome that intimately chronicles the game's development-from visionary design to inspirational artwork to stunning final renders. With heroes and villains both familiar and new, breathtaking locales, and incredible ships and weapons, The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor offers a unique look at the inner workings of a galaxy far, far away.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 49.99

