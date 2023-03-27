Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word Review: Verdad? Bartosz Sztybor writes a grim, twisting story about, well, promises and lies. The phrase “you have my word” is a recurring line.

Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word reminds me of the Mark Waid quote about the Ed Brubaker & Michael Lark Daredevil: It was great, but you needed a shot of liquor after every issue because it was so dark.

Bartosz Sztybor writes a grim, twisting story about, well, promises and lies. The phrase "you have my word" is a recurring line, with each time it's spoken revealing something about the speaker. Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word feels similar to mid-period Scalped. (Issue #35 specifically.) On a second reading, one particular character dances on the line between suspicious and paranoid.

Penciller Jesús Hervás draws the proceedings with an eye toward the not quite uncanny valley nature of the world. They look subtly off because of the cybernetic implants and body modifications that the characters bought for themselves.

Speaking of Scalped, Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word colorist Giulia Brusco was also the main colorist on Scalped, so maybe that's the connection. Her moody work is great.

Like previous volumes of Cyberpunk 2077 tie-ins, Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word keeps the proverbial bar high. If you like crime comics, you'll fall in with the bad crowd of Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word in seconds flat.

A new urban development proposal is being pushed through city council–a flagrant infraction on those safeguarded by the Valentinos gang–one to indulge the selfish and decadent lifestyles of the wealthy and displace the eldery in a historic housing block. They enlist the services of three cyberpunks to discreetly and strategically terminate the project. With a mole on the inside, a waitress who dishes out more than meals, a government official with a fetish–everyone has their secrets, and each one is about to get exposed.

Collects issues #1-#4 of the miniseries.

