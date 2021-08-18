Cyberpunk Comic Fox and Hare Comes to Vault in November

Vault Comics will publish Fox and Hare, a new cyberpunk series by Jon Tsuei and Stacey Lee that aims to reframe the themes of the genre through an Asian lens this November. Also, since it's a comic book, it won't be riddle with unplayable bugs like that damn Cyberpunk 2077 video game! Vault sent out a press release announcing the comic:

Missoula, MT (8/18/2021): Vault is thrilled to announce FOX AND HARE, a thrilling new cyberpunk series co-created by writer Jon Tsuei (Sera and the Royal Stars, Run Love Kill), and artist Stacey Lee (Marvel's Silk, The Unstoppable Wasp, Gwenpool). When black market coder Aurora Yi uncovers top secret data that has tapped into the past lives of the citizens of Mazu Bay, her world is turned upside down. The mega corporation Synastry Designs wants its data back and is hot on her trail. Aurora has no choice but to turn to the Fox and the Hare, the most feared mercenaries in the city, for protection. Rebellion. Reclamation. Rebirth.

Here's what Tsuei had to say about the comic in the press release:

I've always been drawn to the cyberpunk genre, but I never saw myself represented in those stories, despite their heavy usage of Asian aesthetics. I began to wonder, what if Asian people reclaimed the aesthetics of cyberpunk and centered ourselves in the narrative? As I spent time with that question, I realized that it wasn't enough to just place Asian faces in the story. We also had to reframe the themes of new technology (cyber) and rebellion (punk) through an Asian lens. That's exactly what you'll get with FOX AND HARE. The protagonists of our story are rebelling against the status quo of their world just as much as we, the creators, are rebelling against the status quo of the cyberpunk genre. Our characters are reclaiming something that was taken from them just as we are reclaiming something taken from us. Stacey Lee and I are mirroring the path that the Fox and the Hare are walking, we're just doing it in different worlds. Aside from the statement we're making about the genre itself, we're telling a character driven story about love, justice and rebirth. This world is something very special to me and I hope it can be just as special to those who read our story.

Fox and Hare #1 will hit stores in November and feature a variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani. Check out some art below.