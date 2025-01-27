Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, x-force

Cyclops Gets An X-Force Of His Own (X-Men #10 Spoilers)

Cyclops gets an X-Force all of his own in X-Men #10 from Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz this Wednesday (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Cyclops forms his own X-Force in X-Men #10 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, out this Wednesday.

Agent Lundqvist faces Cyclops's lessons in US policy and learns from George W Bush's actions.

Resurrected characters like King Bedlam, Jesse Bedlam, and Locus return to Cyclops's new X-Force.

Will Cyclops's X-Force trigger Cable's jealousy in the wake of the raid on Graymalkin?

Agent Lundqvist is not Roger Broderick. I don't know, supercillious blokes with full beards, they all look the same don't they? Especially when riding a Tauntaun. But this Wednesday in the new X-Men #10 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman time for Cyclops to give this government stooge in league with Graymalkin Prison as lesson in American government policy, and the lessons these Alaskan X-Men are learning from George W Bush.

I've just been to check Wikipedia and it seems so did Cyclops as, "the American Service-Members' Protection Act, known informally as The Hague Invasion Act… gives the president power to use "all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any U.S. or allied personnel being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court"." And he's getting an X-Force of his very own.

Well, his son put together the first one, maybe his father wants a go to create a crack black ops squad as well. King Bedlam and Jesse Bedlam haven't been seen for a while. Appearuing in a handful of X-Force comics, they were separated mutant brothers willing to do anythingh to get back together again, doing a deal with Domino, breaking into the Aguilar Institute, and getting up to some dangerous power brokering and then joining X-Force before King Bedlam died in an exploding spaceship and Jesse Bedlam was captured by the Church of Humanity and crucified. They were resurrected on Krakoa but only made one panel backgrounfd appearance in the Krakoan X-Force #1. And that was it… until now… alongside other X-Force veterans such as Fantomex, Boom Boom and Locus, a Mutant Liberation Front member who also hasn't beern seen for quite some time.. do you reckon Cable will be jealous? X-Men #10 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is published this Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

X-MEN #10

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240642

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" AFTERMATH! In the wake of the raid on Graymalkin, the X-Men are fugitives – and O*N*E knows exactly where to find them. Heavily armed Shrike squads are en route to the Factory to serve warrants and lock up the X-Men, and it won't be long until the X-Men find themselves right back in Graymalkin. Unless…

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $4.99

