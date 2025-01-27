60 Shots Of Cosplay from MegaCon Live 2025, and A Little TikTok

It's good to be at MegaCon Live in 2025! The show from Malo Events, following MegaCon Live shows in Dublin, Birmingham and Manchester, co-founder of MCM Comic Con, Bryan Cooney. The show is around a third of the size of MCM, which is bigger than MCM when it began, and has grown since last year. Attendance may have been hit by the Dockland Light Railways being down, followed by the Elizabeth line, but there did seem as many cosplayers as ever. Lots of Deadpool, Spider-Man, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, and a definite jump for One Piece this year. Here is a very small smattering of the cosplay on display. All focused and foreground cosplayers gave permission to be photographed. Yes, even those on the back of the cosplay bus… and yes, that is me on a Tauntan. Feel free to taunt me about it…
Cosplay shot at Megacon Live 2025 by Rich Johnston
