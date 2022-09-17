Dahlia In The Dark #1 Launches in Mad Cave's December 2022 Solicits

Joe Corallo and Andrea Milana launch Dahlia In The Dark, a new hitman thriller comic book series in Mad Cave Studios' December 2022 solicits. Take a peek.

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #1 (OF 6) CVR A MILANA

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT221808

OCT221809 – DAHLIA IN THE DARK #1 (OF 6) CVR B SHEHAN – 3.99

(W) Joe Corallo (A / CA) Andrea Milana

A washed up hitman, Donny Dahlia, takes one last job transporting a package cross country in the hopes of seeing his estranged daughter again. Little does he know this job is going to get him caught in the middle of a war between the fairy realms that could determine the fate of humankind. Dahlia in the Dark is a fast-paced, action, fantasy thriller about family and hidden truths.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #3 (OF 12) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT221810

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

The doctors try to make sense of the serial killer's motive with help from the town sherriff. As Nick wanders the streets of Disante, in search of something that might connect him to Unit 731 and the serial killer, he makes a wrong turn and finds more than he bargained for.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #4 CVR A CAMELO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT221811

OCT221812 – MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #4 CVR B LONERGAN – 2.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

MCS LEGACY: Battlecats #4 continues as the Battlecats face off against the Dire Beast. But as the arduous battle rages on, Kelthan begins realizing why there was such haste behind King Eramad's request to slay the creature. Will the Battlecats slay the Dire Beast or will our heroes fail to accomplish the mission?

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 2.99

NATURES LABYRINTH #2 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT221813

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

After being dropped on a terrifying island with an ever-changing landscape and left to fight for their lives, it's all-out mayhem as the rules of the game have evolved to include specialized weapons for each of the felons. The island will show the contestants who they truly are. Will they accept the truth or will they devolve into the violent criminals they are?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OVER THE ROPES TP VOL 01 NEW PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT221815

(W) Jay Sandlin (A) Antonello Cosentino (CA) Antonello Consentino

The gloves come off when a rival promotion led by Jason's estranged father, Buddy Peacock, invades the SFW's hit TV show, Explode. When Courtney, wrestling under the moniker Scorch, is injured, Jason must choose between family and fame in a bout with permanent stipulations. When the final bell rings, it'll be Phoenix vs. Peacock – father vs. son, in a main event for the unified championship. Will Phoenix rise again or lose it all in a puff of smoke? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 17.99

POTIONS INC TP VOL 01

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT221816

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici

The call of adventure always seems to hang up whenever Randelgast Jones tries to answer it, leaving him facing the dull future of working in his family's successful potion shop. But when a powerful artifact is stolen from his parents and puts them under a terrible curse, Ran finally gets the quest he's been after his whole life. He and his siblings set off to find the missing artifact – and its trail leads them from their homeland of Primaterra to the very strange realm of… Seattle, Washington. 1992. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 17.99