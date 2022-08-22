Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits

Damian Connelly of Behemoth's You Promised My Darkness has a new series for the renamed publisher, now Sumerian Comics, with artist Matias San Juan, as well as the launch of the creators of Heavy Metal Drummer. E&E Plissken and Diego Simone's The Purple Oblivion. Here are all of Sumerian's November 2022 solicits and solicitations.

NOBODYS GIRLS #1 (OF 3) CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222011

SEP222012 – NOBODYS GIRLS #1 (OF 3) CVR B SAN JUAN (MR) – 3.99

SEP222013 – NOBODYS GIRLS #1 (OF 3) CVR C SAN JUAN (MR) – 3.99

SEP222014 – NOBODYS GIRLS #1 (OF 3) CVR D SAN JUAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A) Matias San Juan (CA) Damian Connelly

From the creator of You Promised Me Darkness. Emmet lives a very normal life until he finds a strange video that leads him on a peculiar search for a missing girl. A story about sex, violence, loneliness, and disappointment.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PURPLE OBLIVION #1 (OF 4) CVR A SIMONE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222019

SEP222020 – PURPLE OBLIVION #1 (OF 4) CVR B SIMONE (MR) – 3.99

SEP222021 – PURPLE OBLIVION #1 (OF 4) CVR C SIMONE (MR) – 3.99

SEP222022 – PURPLE OBLIVION #1 (OF 4) CVR D SIMONE LTD ED (MR) – 3.99

SEP222023 – PURPLE OBLIVION #1 (OF 4) CVR E 5 COPY INCV SIMONE (MR) – 3.99

(W) E&E Plissken (A / CA) Diego Simone

From the creators of Heavy Metal Drummer. Jessica Knot: Dominatrix, Disciplinarian, Fetishist, Sadist, Goddess… or at least that's what her business card says. Enter Peter, a young man whose just found this card and is about to let his curiosity get himself into a situation with that begins with a cult, but ends with something much more sinister.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER TP VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222007

(W) Kiefer Findlow, Emiliano Plissken (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

1986: Under the streets of Los Angeles breeds the seeds of a gruesome interdimensional conflict between order and chaos. Enter Dave, a junkee, heavy metal drummer whose life is about to get a whole lot shittier. Seek, destroy and return, warrior. Moving at the will of the cosmic mirror, Dave trades his drumsticks in for an axe and is sent to hunt down the parasitic agents. Meanwhile possessed elderly women seduce and capture unsuspecting johns.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #4 (OF 4) CVR A WALTER (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222008

SEP222009 – KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #4 (OF 4) CVR B WARHORSE (MR) – 3.99

SEP222010 – KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #4 (OF 4) CVR C WARHORSE WRAPAROUND – 3.99

(W) Brett Murphy (A) Wilson Gandolpho (CA) Niko Walter

Sir Hugo's life is in the hands of King Sigismund. Will King Sigismund show mercy, or will he seek revenge? Meanwhile, the bandit camp at Pribyslavitz has been discovered by one of Sir Radzig's men. Our bloody journey comes to an end in the series finale, "Death Among Us."

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #3 CVR A BASILIE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222015

SEP222016 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #3 CVR B DIAZ (MR) – 3.99

SEP222017 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #3 CVR C ED BICKFORD (MR) – 3.99

SEP222018 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #3 CVR D CHANG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Lavallee (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

The cavalry arrives in a beat up RV to save the day. Flamethrowers and gasoline are a dangerous mix. Titi and Norma get the hell of dodge… and then things get really weird! It's sex, drugs, rock n robots 70's style as the face-melting, cigarette-smoking, fire-filled smash hit continues!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SARA LONE #2 CVR A MORANCHO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222024

SEP222025 – SARA LONE #2 CVR B MORANCHO (MR) – 5.99

SEP222026 – SARA LONE #2 CVR C 5 COPY INCV MORANCHO (MR) – 5.99

SEP222027 – SARA LONE #2 CVR D 15 COPY PIN UP VAR (MR) – 5.99

SEP222028 – SARA LONE #2 CVR E MORANCHO LTD (MR) – 5.99

(W) Erik Arnoux (A / CA) David Morancho

New Orleans. The early sixties. Strip club go-go dancer Joy Carruthers, accused of a murder she did not commit, is secretly recruited by a mysterious federal agency to participate in a "wet" operation. Despite not wanting anything to do with this, she finds that she has no choice: to participate of her own free will, or to find herself in the electric chair for the assassination of her boss. Sara tries desperately to save the fishery from her murdered father. But the sinister shadow of the Klan hangs over the Pinky Princess and its young owner…

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 5.99

STRGRL TP VOL 01

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP222029

(W) Lucas Mendonca (A / CA) Lucas Mendonca

The cosmic organization known as STRGRL no longer exists. As enemy forces threaten the integrity of the galaxy as a whole, a group known as the Moon Gang, formed by 4 general stargirls from the moons of Jupiter intercepts the enemy. Collects all STRGRL material including the first three issues and the Case Files.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99