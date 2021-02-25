Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?

Damian Wayne's new look has been shown off in the new Robin series launching from DC Comics Infinite Frontier in May.

But next week's Batman #106 – and I think I can show you this with no harm done – has Damian Wayne rocking more of a purple look. And yes, we have had all sorts of images sent to us today…

Have you been teased with a Robin red look – but by the time the comic comes around, DC will shift the colour scale to purple? Give the cloak more play? Or is the purple thing just Damian Wayne going through a phase? Might it match that Robin #2 logo more?

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #1, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot."

Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034! ROBIN #2 CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

After the shocking events of Robin #1, Damian has learned the deadly rules of Lazarus Island the hard way! Now he must prove that he belongs in the tournament and uncover its secrets! But his only ally is the daughter of one of his greatest enemies: Ravager! In this tournament, only one fighter can get out alive—ready for round two? Fight!