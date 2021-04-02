Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1

Damian Wayne's new series Robin #1 by Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov is going to FOC on Easter Sunday. So Clarke Bull at DC Comics is sending out the following preview to help goose those ordering numbers from comic book retailers.

Now that Damian Wayne has severed his ties to both Batman and the Teen Titans, he'll be emerging from under their shadows to forge his own path, courtesy of writer Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Future State: Justice League, Infinite Frontier) and artist Gleb Melnikov (Wonder Woman, Batman/Superman Annual) in an all-new ongoing series! Debuting on Tuesday, April 27, Robin will feature new mysteries for Damian to explore, a new supporting cast including Rose Wilson and Connor Hawke, brand new characters Flatline and ReSpawn, and fights—lots of fights! After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: to win the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first he must find the secret island where the tournament is being held!

Okay, Bleeding Cool already dropped a few minor spoilers earlier, so let's take a look at what's being officially put out there. First, we have Damian Wayne in a cage-match with King Snake.

Now, this is not on Lazarus Island, this is Damian Wayne's path to Lazarus Island. He must be seen to fight, be fighting and earn the right to fight some more.

And it seems that King Snake is after the same thing. That's only if he gets past Damian Wayne, that is. King Snake was revived in the Lazarus Pit when it was revealed that he was Bane's father.

Which doesn't happen. Bane, of course, killed Alfred Pennyworth in front of Damian, so this might be more personal than otherwise.

Not quite one punch. But not far off. Anyway, it works, and Damian Wayne gets to take part in the League of Lazarus on Lazarus Island.

With Ravager and Respawn – both sporting the look of Deathstroke – and a number of others. Connor Hawke and Flatline as well, of course. Lots of other first appearances of unnamed folk here – as well as the one in charge of it all, Mother Soul. With the idea that everyone fighting in this league has been revived by the Lazarus Pit. And may, of course, have to be revived again. Think X-Men and The Crucible. There seems to be a lot of that about right now…