Dan Of Green Gables Graphic Novel by Rey Terciero & Claudia Aguirre

Dan Of Green Gables is a new YA graphic novel by Rey Terciero and Claudia Aguirre that gender flips the original Anne Of Green Gables, and tells the story of a queer, half-Mexican teenager named Dan who is forced to live with his grandparents in rural Tennessee when his mother abandons him. With the help of his Mawmaw and his new friends, Dan makes an unlikely home for himself at 1600 Green Gables. The original Anne of Green Gables was a 1908 novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery that tells the adventures of Anne Shirley mistakenly sent to a middle-aged brother and sister who had originally intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm, and follows her life in her new home, school and town.

Rey Terciero, also known as Rex Ogle, has written and edited hundreds of books and comics for children and young adults.. Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy was his debut graphic novel and his second, Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms, published this week.

Claudia Aguirre is a Mexican lesbian comic book artist and writer, GLAAD amd Eisner Award nominee, and co-founder of Boudika Comics. Previous published comics include Lost on Planet Earth with Comixology Originals, Hotel Dare with Boom! Studios, Firebrand, with Legendary Comics, Morning in America with Oni Press, and Kim&Kim with Black Mask Studios.

Picked up by Elizabeth Lee at Penguin Workshop, the publication of Dan of Green Gables is planned for the summer of 2025. Rey Terciero's agent Brent Taylor at Triada US and Claudia Aguirre's agent Kate McKean at Howard Morhaim Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

