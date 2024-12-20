Dan Panosian & Alessio Avallone's Last Boy in Boom March 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Last Boy, peter pan

LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250020

JAN250021 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR B IVANOVA (MR)

JAN250022 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR MONTES (MR)

JAN250023 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV IVANOVA (MR)

JAN250024 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV MONTES (MR)

JAN250025 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY INCV HUGHES (MR)

JAN250026 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR G 50 COPY INCV SIENKIEWICZ (MR)

JAN250027 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR H FOC REVEAL (MR)

JAN250028 – LAST BOY #1 (OF 5) CVR I UNLOCKABLE PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Avallone (CA) Dan Panosian

Years after Peter Pan's adventures with Wendy Darling, the boy who wouldn't grow up is now the last one in Neverland still clinging to his adventurous youth.

Meanwhile in London, Wendy also yearns for childhood and its freedom from responsibility as she rails against the transition to adulthood and her family's expectations.

As their desires create a mirror of fantasy and reality, a disastrous encounter with the aging Captain Hook becomes the catalyst for Peter's realization that Neverland is growing up without him.

But will the two of them find each other once again to carry on their age-old adventures… or is this truly the final threshold of their adolescence in this modern take on a classic tale from legendary writer Dan Panosian (Alice Never After, Canary), and rising star artist Alessio Avallone!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #1 (OF 3) CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250016

JAN250017 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #1 (OF 3) CVR B PETERSEN

JAN250018 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #1 (OF 3) CVR C ANNIV VAR

JAN250019 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #1 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY IN

(W) David Petersen (A / CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

The origins of the legendary Black Axe are revealed for the very first time!

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, experience the earliest tale in Mouse Guard history…

Adventure with the ancient weapon's first mouse wielder and champion, Bardrick, as he sets off on an epic quest in the newest installment of the Harvey Award-winning series by Mouse Guard creator David Petersen and Eisner-nominated artist Gabriel Rodr guez (Locke & Key)!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250030

JAN250031 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR B SIMEONE

JAN250032 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR MONTES

JAN250033 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR D FOIL VAR BERNARDO

JAN250034 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SIMEONE

JAN250035 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV VALERIO

JAN250036 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV MONTES

JAN250037 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR H 25 COPY INCV FOIL STAMP MORA (C

JAN250038 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR I 40 COPY INCV AGUILLO

JAN250039 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR J FOC REVEAL

JAN250040 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #5 CVR K UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

Relationships are put to the test in this thrilling new issue as members of the VR Troopers and the Power Rangers team go head-to-head in a heated battle!

But the VR Troopers attack as a tightly formed unit, revealing the Ranger's weakness as inexperienced, new heroes…

Can they overcome their shaky teamwork to avoid capture? Or will outside intervention be needed to save them from these dangerously skilled opponents?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

BRONZE FACES #2 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250047

JAN250048 – BRONZE FACES #2 (OF 6) CVR B BA

JAN250049 – BRONZE FACES #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHOF

(W) Shobo, Shof Coker (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Shof

The Bronze Faces attempt a daring theft aboard the opulent Kano Express, but tensions flare through the group as opposing strategies come to a clash.

Meanwhile, Detective Emily Lai begins to connect the dots in her investigation of the Soho heist just as a rash impulse results in a shattering secret…

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #3 (OF 8) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250050

JAN250051 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #3 (OF 8) CVR B FRANY

JAN250052 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #3 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRA

JAN250053 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #3 (OF 8) CVR D 20 COPY INCV

JAN250054 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #3 (OF 8) CVR E UNLOCKABLE

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

The Teen Vamp and Yorik must rescue Wynd from Zedra and the malignant machine that is harvesting his blood.

But to do so, they'll have to contend with the forces of Zedra's army and her vampiric guards!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS #9 (OF 12) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250055

JAN250056 – HELLO DARKNESS #9 (OF 12) CVR B FRISON (MR)

JAN250057 – HELLO DARKNESS #9 (OF 12) CVR C DEL MUNDO (MR)

JAN250058 – HELLO DARKNESS #9 (OF 12) CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR MONTES (MR)

JAN250059 – HELLO DARKNESS #9 (OF 12) CVR E 20 COPY INCV MONTES (MR)

(W) R. L. Stine, Robert Hack, Sarah Andersen, Jordan Thomas, Cullen Bunn (A) Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Sarah Andersen, Shaky Kane, Daniel Bayliss (CA) Miguel Mercado

Prepare for fresh, new terror as R.L. Stine and Francesco Francavilla's The Life & Death of Lucas Dreamwalker and Robert Hack's I Can't Take You Anywhere continue in the newest installment of the genre-defining horror anthology series!

Meanwhile, a young artist sells her soul and more to an AI chatbot in exchange for fame and success in a sinister new tale by Jordan Thomas and Shaky Kane, and Cullen Bunn and Daniel Bayliss imagine a monstrous new method of disciplining misbehaving students.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

IN BLOOM #4 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250060

JAN250061 – IN BLOOM #4 (OF 5) CVR B TEMPLESMITH

JAN250062 – IN BLOOM #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TEMPLESMITH

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) John J. Pearson

Spears fights his way through an onslaught of BLOOM-affected freaks to make it through the spore haze and delve deeper into The Lotus warehouse…

But can he survive the last effects of the injection and the paralyzing delusions of his past to discover the truth that lies beneath?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #3 (OF 5) CVR A REBELKA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250063

JAN250064 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #3 (OF 5) CVR B VAR PHILLI

JAN250065 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY IN

JAN250066 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #3 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY IN

(W) Gus Moreno (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

Barrera is introduced to the practices of an obscure theory, prompting questions about Stygian's exorcism methods and whether all is quite what it seems.

But before he can dig any deeper into his fellow priest's practices, their investigation into claims that the dead apprentice has risen takes a sudden, deadly turn…

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #9 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250067

JAN250068 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #9 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

JAN250069 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #9 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV (

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

The Willing Well transports Chase and Claudio to an unknown space, setting them on a crash course with none other than the legendary Coheed and Cambria!

But something is horribly wrong… will Claudio step in the way of his parents' terrifyingly powerful forms as MONSTAR and WHITE RUINEER?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

JIM HENSON PRESENTS #3 (OF 4) CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250074

JAN250075 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #3 (OF 4) CVR B KIM

JAN250076 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GODBEY

JAN250077 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #3 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FRANQ

JAN250078 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #3 (OF 4) CVR E FOC REVEAL

JAN250079 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #3 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

(W) Seanan McGuire, Shobo, Kyla Vanderklugt, Aabria Iyengar (A) Countandra, Vv Glass, Kyla Vanderklugt, Jared Cullum (CA) Miguel Mercado

Writer Seanan McGuirre and artist Countandra continue the story of the Heretic, SkekGra.

Meanwhile, Shobo and V.V. Glass bring us a Yoruba storyteller tale about Ijapa the Tortoise.

Discover a rare moment of introspection from Jareth the Goblin King written and illustrated by Kyla Vanderklugt.

Finally, delight in the tale of a baking + architecture contest amongst the Doozers written by Aabria Iyengar and illustrated by Jared Cullum.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #7 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN250080

JAN250081 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #7 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE

JAN250082 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #7 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

JAN250083 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #7 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV INFANTE

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

Sarah's journey brings her to the quiet city… But dangers lurk behind every corner!

Can Sarah and her companions escape Jareth's trap?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME TP VOL 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247400

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

The Power Rangers universe is reborn… It's time for Prime!

In this thrilling relaunch of the Power Rangers comic book universe, five young adults are chosen to inherit incredible powers, suddenly finding themselves in a universe-spanning conflict with an authoritarian empire, alien monsters, and a very… familiar villain.

Superstar writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) returns to the iconic franchise alongside acclaimed artist Michael YG (Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, Iron Fist) for the start of a morphinominal new superhero saga perfect for Rangers' fans old and new!

Collects Power Rangers Prime #1-4.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER TP VOL 06

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247395

(W) James Tynion Iv, Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jorge Fornes

From the world of Something is Killing the Children comes a new collection of stories exploring the many facets of the House of Slaughter…

Once the ancient blacksmiths of the Order of St. George, learn the secrets of the enigmatic Azure Masks… and the iconic totems the hunters carry. Nolan, an Azure Mask, spends his days in the House's computer room-until the monster Hermes disrupts the halls. As Nolan investigates, he uncovers a deeper conspiracy threatening the House. With Bait and Edwin by his side, will he be able to confront the looming danger and stop Gerde's plans before it's too late?

Collects House of Slaughter #26-30.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

AMORY WARS TP VOL 02 GOOD APOLLO I`M BURNING STAR IV

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247376

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

In the second of three chapters bringing The Amory Wars to a climactic end, the true identity of Wolf-Con 4 has been revealed, battle lines with Sizer have been drawn, and Wilhelm Ryan and Admiral Vielar Crom journey deep into the past in search of vital information…

Meanwhile, Claudio and Chase seek answers of their own at the Willing Well, uncovering new revelations of Wilhelm's origins!

Iconic musician and writer Claudio Sanchez is once again joined by co-writer Chondra Echert and acclaimed artist Guillaume Martinez for another chapter in the breathtaking science fiction epic based on the operatic music of Coheed and Cambria.

Collects The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Volume II-No World for Tomorrow #5-8.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

AVANT-GUARDS TP COMP COLL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247377

(W) Carly Usdin (A / CA) Noah Hayes

When Charlie transfers to the Georgia O'Keeffe College of Arts and Subtle Dramatics, she struggles to find her feet, but winds up exactly where she belongs…on the school's (terrible) basketball team!

Charlie was determined to leave sports behind when she transferred to the Georgia O'Keeffe College for Arts and Subtle Dramatics, but perky and very cute barely-a-basketball-team captain Liv has other ideas!

With a ragtag crew, a persistent streak, and the future of the whole league on the line, Charlie and the Avant-Guards must come together to figure out who they are on-and-off the court! Charming and hilarious characters with a lot of heart shoot their shots until the final buzzer in this hit series about love, teamwork, and basketball!

Experience the complete series by acclaimed writer Carly Usdin (Heavy Vinyl) and artist Noah Hayes (Wet Hot American Summer) in one volume for the first time, celebrating 20 years of BOOM! Studios!

Collects The Avant-Guards #1-8 and The Avant-Guards: Down to the Wire.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

HIT TP COMP COLL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247390

(W) Bryce Carlson (A / CA) Vanesa Del Rey

To combat the organized crime rings threatening to overwhelm 1950s Los Angeles, the LAPD sends in Harvey Slater, a detective authorized off-the-books to take care of "untouchable" criminal problems…

Los Angeles in the 1950s is a place of contrast. It's home to the bright lights and movie stars of Hollywood's golden age… and a hotbed of organized crime muscling in on Mickey Cohen's turf. But LAPD has a plan-Harvey Slater, a detective authorized off-the-books to take care of "untouchable" criminal problems.

The criminals aren't the only untouchable thing Slater's going after, though. When his captain's absent daughter returns, Slater quickly finds himself entangled in the trouble she brings with her… and her ties to his other cases!

From writer Bryce Carlson (Zombie Tales) and artist Vanesa Del Rey (The Creeping Below), experience the entire dark, violent, and sensual look into corruption on both sides of the law, inspired by the true history of LA and collected into one volume for the first time for BOOM! Studios 20th anniversary!

Collects Hit: 1955 #1-4 and Hit: 1957 #1-4.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO HC VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247382

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Andrea Scalmazzi, Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Raymond Swanland

Legendary authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson adapt the final prequel chapter of their bestselling novels, revealing the hidden histories that led to the iconic events of Dune.

House Corrino was once the most powerful house in the universe, playing a crucial role in events that will alter the balance of power in the Dune universe forever.

Each faction is making their move. House Harkonnen launches an assault on the Fremen villages to cover their own tracks. House Atreides continues with their gamble to reestablish House Vernius on Ix, unknowing of the Amal plot unfolding. Meanwhile, Jessica prepares to give birth to Duke Leto's son under the watchful eyes of the Bene Gesserit and the Emperor's men… And Emperor Shaddam himself looks to escalate a Spice War that will leave him the only victor!

Legendary authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson adapt the final prequel chapter of their bestselling novels with artists Simone Ragazzoni (Robotech: Rick Hunter) and Andrea Scalmazzi to bring the exciting story to a head in this prelude to one of the most celebrated science fiction novels of all time!

Collects Dune: House Corrino #4-6.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

SIR TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247402

(W) Fell Hound (A / CA) Fell Hound

Get ready for your new obsession… MOTORCYCLE JOUSTING!

Fate brutally separated Avery Sakai from her girlfriend Nico Xing, but acceptance at Bridleham Academy might be just the thing to bring them back together. As it turns out though, Nico's extracurriculars are the last thing Avery expected…

Now to win a chance at love, Avery will need to throw herself into the violent but captivating world of the motorcycle jousting fight club known as the Seismic Ironclash Roulette!

Ringo Award-nominated cartoonist Fell Hound (Commander Rao, And We Love You) brings over-the-top sports anime energy to this effusively charming and effortlessly delightful saga of love, loss, and… motorcycles.

Collects S.I.R. #1-5.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

HEX VETS OGN THE NIGHT TUNNELS

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247389

(W) Sam Davies (A) Lisa Moore (A / CA) Sam Davies

In the Hex Vets' newest adventure, Dr. Talon has gone missing in the Night Tunnels, leaving Ariel worried and the clinic overrun with agitated critters in need of soothing spells!

Meanwhile, a strange beast has been spotted prowling around nearby villages, and a mysterious cloaked figure might hold the answers to this exciting mystery!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

