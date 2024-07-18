Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Dan Watters, DC All-In, dexter soy, nightwing

Dan Watters & Dexter Soy Are The New DC All-In Team On Nightwing #119

Dan Watters is the new writer on Nightwing with #119, Dexter Soy is the new artist, taking over from Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo.

Here's the word. Dan Watters is the new writer on Nightwing from October with #119. And Dexter Soy is the new artist, both taking over from the Eisner Award-winning series by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo.

Dan Watters is best known as one of the White Noise studio formed in London, writer on Destro, Doctor Who, Lucifer, House Of Whispers, Detective Comics, Assassins Creed, Arkham City, Sword Of Azrael, The Shadow, Cowboy Bebop, Loki as well as co-creator of Deep Roots, The Six Fingers, The Seasons Have Teeth, Limbo, Coffin Bound and Home Sick Pilots. Dexter Soy is artist on Red Hood And The Outlaws, Mortal Kombat X, Deathstroke Inc, Blood Syndicate, Spawn: Gunslinger, Uncanny X-Force, Batman And The Outsiders, Suicide Squad, Captain Marvel, and Army Of Two. Here's the October solicit…





NIGHTWING #119

Written by DAN WAITERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and GLEE MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 32 pages $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Bludhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing's cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Bliidhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable—no matter the cost. Don't miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero.

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect quite a busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result. At least as busy as it was yesterday… maybe even more.

