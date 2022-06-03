Dark Crisis #1 Spoilers- What Will Deathstroke Do To The Teen Titans?

Next week sees the publication of Dark Crisis #1, kicking off an event that will run until (at least) December, dealing with the deaths of the Justice League and the Justice League Incarnate- Bruce Wayne: Batman, Clark Kent: Superman, Diana Prince: Wonder Woman, Barry Allen: Flash, John Stewart: Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Zatanna, Green Arrow, Black Canary, Arthur Curry: Aquaman, President Superman, Hawkgirl, Captain Carrot, Flash: Avery Ho, Aquawoman, Thunderer and Doctor Multiverse. That all happened in Justice League #75, this article talks about what comes next. There will be spoilers, big spoilers, and scans. You have been warned.

But is that all? At the end of Shadow War Omega, we saw a resurrected Deathstroke after being killed by Talia Al Ghul, courtesy of the Lazarus Pit with, it seems, a contract from… somewhere to kill… everyone. The Great Darkness, perhaps? With the Society of Super-Villains resurrecting him and serving him.

And in previews of Dark Crisis #1, as the Teen Titans and others hold a vigil for the Justice League, he – and they – are standing watching on. Part of the vigil? It seems not. Previews also showed the Earth in crisis without a League, as supervillains took the opportunity to reassert their own power bases.

But what of the Teen Titans and their Teen Titans Academy for young superpowered individuals.? Deathstroke's particular nemesis and the closest the Earth now has to a Justice League Jr? And who holds the legacies for many DC Comics superheroes. Well, in Dark Crisis #1 next week, it seems Deathstroke wants to do something about that. We have Chupacabra, named after New Teen Titans and Deathstroke co-creator George Perez, a victim of such assault from that same character.

We have Deathstroke blowing it all up. It is notable that in Future State: Teen Titans, the Academy had been blown to bits, with many Titans' graves in and around the rubble.

The Justice League is dead. The Teen Titans are next on Deathstroke and the Society of Super-Villains' list. There are no elaborate traps. No riddles to solve. No games to play. Just Deathstroke, The Terminator, doing what assassins do best.

Can you shapeshift your way around that, Beast Boy? Dark Crisis #1 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 7th of June. More Dark Crisis talk, if you can take it, here.

DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/2022