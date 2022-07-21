Dark Crisis Adds Super Swamp Thing, Ram V, Mark Waid & Alex Paknadel

White Noise Swamp Thing time! After the reveal that Dark Crisis is actually called Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and is a direct sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths, panellists at the DC Dark Crisis panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jeremy Adams, Meghan Fitzmartin, Tom King and Ram V were joined by moderator and DC executive editor Ben Abernathy to discuss what's happened in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths up until now and things to come.

Writer Ram V announced that he—alongside Joshua Williamson, and two of Ram's White Noise studio mates in London, Dan Watters, and Alex Paknadel will be part of the creative team behind Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 with art by Daniel Bayliss. That after a truce with the Great Darkness, Swamp Thing must work together with Superman to investigate how it's spreading across the Multiverse. And introducing… Super Swamp Thing! Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 will be available at comic shops on October 4th, 2022.

"I've had a lot of fun playing with the magical side of DC's incredible cast of characters from Arion to Zatanna," said writer Ram V. "I'm thrilled to be working with Joshua, Dan Watters, and Alex Paknadel as co-writers to bring a little bit of 'magic' to Dark Crisis with characters like Alan Scott, the Swamp Thing, Jon Kent and John Constantine delving into the Deadly Green."

The reveals didn't stop there! Fans were also treated to the first look at Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1, releasing on November 22, 2022. Damian Wayne, Red Canary, Dr. Light and a ragtag team of heroes cross enemy lines to steal control of the Dark Army from Pariah. But in the process, they uncover a secret about Dr. Light's place in Crisis on Infinite Earths that rocks the future of the DCU! Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 will be written by Mark Waid, Dennis Culver and Delilah S. Dawson featuring a main cover by Gleb Melnikov and variant covers by Werther Dell'Edera and Taj Tenfold.

Dark Crisis: War Zone #1 is an on-the-ground look at the madness and chaos of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. The story will highlight Linda Park and Iris West's points of view on what is happening around them and will feature writers Jeremy Adams and Stephanie Williams, with more talent being announced later. Dark Crisis: War Zone #1 will be available on December 6 with a main cover by Mario "Fox" Foccillo & Prasad Rao and variant cover by Dan Jurgens & Norm Rapmund.

Lastly, it was revealed that Jace Fox will do battle with Sinestro in I Am Batman #15, arriving in stores on November 15 from writer John Ridley and an artist to be announced at a later date.

DARK CRISIS: THE DEADLY GREEN #1

Superman and Swamp Thing uncover the secrets of the Great Darkness! During the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing encountered and formed a truce with the Great Darkness, but this ancient force has been awakened by Pariah and now its influence is felt across the Multiverse. Now the Avatar of the Green must work together with new allies to investigate how far the Great Darkness has spread and why it would work with Pariah. If they want to stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, they need some extra help…ENTER: SUPER SWAMP THING. Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, DAN WATTERS, RAM V, and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by GOÑI MONTES

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$5.99 | 48 pages | One-shot

ON SALE 10/11/22