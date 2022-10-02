Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 Preview: Not-So-Fantastic Voyage

To save the universe, Earth's heroes must travel inside a Green Lanternring in this preview of Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1. Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: THE DEADLY GREEN #1

DC Comics

0822DC059

0822DC060 – Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 Felipe Massafera Cover – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Daniel Bayliss, Various (CA) Goni Montes

SUPERMAN AND SWAMP THING UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE GREAT DARKNESS! Written by Joshua Williamson, Dan Watters, Ram V, and others During the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing encountered and formed a truce with the Great Darkness, but this ancient force has been awakened by Pariah and now its influence is felt across the Multiverse. Now the Avatar of the Green must work together with new allies to investigate how far it's spread and why it would work with Pariah. If they want to stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, they need some extra help… ENTER: SUPER SWAMP THING.

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $5.99

