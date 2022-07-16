Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 Preview: Nostalgia is a Hell of a Drug

As if drenching readers in nostalgia isn't enough for the comics industry, in this previe of Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2, now it's affecting the heroes too! Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #2

DC Comics

0522DC026

0522DC027 – Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 Nikola Cizmesija Cover – $4.99

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS! Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy word they're trapped in. And she's here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who's about to get burned?!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

