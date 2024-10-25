Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Dan Watters, Hayden Sherman

Dark Horse Comics' January 2025 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics' January 2025 Full Solicits and Solicitations, with Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman and Nightwing's Dan Watters

Dark Horse January 2024 solicits and solicitations (though actually for February and a bit of March) see the launch of Zac Thompson and Hayden Sherman's Into The Unbeing Part Two #1, just as Sherman's work on Absolute Wonder Woman explodes, while new Nightwing writer Dan Watters with Kieran McKeown launch Cyberpunk 2077 Psychosquad #1, Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski and Peter Bergting's new Frankenstein New World Sea Of Forever #1, James Tynion Iv, Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski's Let This One Be A Devil #1. Cullen Bunn and Danny Luckert's Jumpscare #1 and Jody Houser, Eric Campbell and Diego Galindo's Stranger Things/D&D Rise Of Hellfire #1.

INTO UNBEING PART TWO #1 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241026

NOV241027 – INTO UNBEING PART TWO #1 CVR B SAMPSON

NOV241028 – INTO UNBEING PART TWO #1 CVR C 10 COPY BERGARA

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Their expedition team thought they were walking into a cave for cover from a storm, but really they were entering something far beyond their understanding. As they go deeper, more horrors are uncovered, revealing the truth: they are far from the first scientists to be lost within the massive body.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

JUMPSCARE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241029

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new action horror superhero event that ties into the hit Beyond Mortal series! In a world rife with crime, horror, and bloodshed, Jumpscare is the hero we deserve! Strong, fast, violent, and able to conjure any weapon from any horror movie she's seen (and she's seen a lot of horror movies), Jumpscare hacks her way through ne'er-do-wells and monsters alike. Not only is she the bloodiest hero of Empire City-she is the most popular! No wonder her enemies want her dead.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #1 CVR A MCKEOWN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241015

NOV241016 – CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #1 CVR B VALDERRAMA

NOV241017 – CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #1 CVR C ECKMAN LAWN

NOV241018 – CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #1 CVR D HENRICHON

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Kieran McKeown

MaxTac, one of the deadliest and most controversial forces in Night City, is deployed against a corpo netrunner turned cyberpsycho. The squad's mission: eliminate the target and save lives, but the scene is unlike anything they've encountered! With the building on lockdown, the psycho has the facilities and its occupants wired for destruction!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD SEA OF FOREVER #1

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241021

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Frankenstein and the young Lilja navigate the world above ground to follow Lilja's vision, but an ancient and familiar evil follows them wherever they go. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski, and Peter Bergting return to the New World that Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. gave their lives to save.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #1 CVR A FULLERTON

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241033

NOV241034 – LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #1 CVR B KOWALSKI

NOV241035 – LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #1 CVR C FIUMARA

(W) James Tynion Iv, Steve Foxe (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Gavin Fullerton

In the early 1900s, Henry Naughton returns home to the family farm in the swampy Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey. One night, he encounters a strange predator stalking the woods. This sends the young scholar on a research project that uncovers the legend of Mother Leeds and the terrible birth of the Jersey Devil in 1735. James Tynion IV and Steve Foxe along with Piotr Kowalski bring the Jersey Devil to life in a supernatural tale of horror that peels back unknown layers of history and reveals local monsters and universal terrors.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #1 CVR A VILLANUEVE

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241051

NOV241052 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #1 CVR B LAMBERT

NOV241053 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #1 CVR C PUEBLAR

NOV241054 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #1 CVR D WILSON

NOV241055 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #1 CVR E MALAVIA

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Magali Villanueve

Spell slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice have shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real monsters to face. This exciting new D&D-focused prequel to the events of Stranger Things Season 4 features Eddie Munson's rise to defacto leader of the Hellfire Club, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

ANANSI BOYS I #8 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241097

OCT241098 – ANANSI BOYS I #8 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

Fat Charlie has had it with Spider-who has wedged himself into his life, in every way possible-and had turned to the only people who could help: Mrs. Higgler and the Florida coven of Caribbean witches. Together, they conspire to send Fat Charlie somewhere he might find real answers. But Fat Charlie is in no way prepared for the twisted world he's about to enter… or the creatures who live there.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #15 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241049

NOV241050 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #15 CVR B MEGYE

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Eriadu is a battleground! Qort, Farzala, and their allies fight valiantly against the Nihil as they vie for control of the planet and the galaxy! But our heroes' brave yet meager fighting force is drastically outnumbered by Marchion Ro's vast army, bolstered by merciless droids and savage war beasts. Will help arrive for the forces of light and life before they are overwhelmed?

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

ARCBOUND #4 CVR A SMALLMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241004

NOV241005 – ARCBOUND #4 CVR B PANOSIAN

NOV241006 – ARCBOUND #4 CVR C TBD

(W) Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A / CA) Ryan Smallman

The rebels reveal their plan-but what is important enough to risk a heist on the lockbox moon of the Vault? And, with the Mediators on their tail, will they even be able to make it there in one piece?

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE III #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241007

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

With the Six Duchies in turmoil, King Shrewd plans to bring unity to the lands through a royal wedding. In service to the King, Verity will be married to the Mountain Princess Kettricken. And in service to the King, Fitz is given a very different task to complete in the Mountain Kingdom.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

BARSTOW #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241008

(W) Rebekah McKendry (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

With the assistance of local sheriff Papa Dodd and his partner Starr, Agent Miranda Diaz looks into the recent disappearance of an out-of-towner. Pria continues her demon possession dealings, and Eli battles for control over his own body.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

BEHEMOTH #2

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241009

(W) Grant Sputore, Ryan Engle (A / CA) Jay Martin

Tensions run high on the bus inside the Behemoth. Detective Jack does his best to keep the passengers from turning on one another, while food-truck-chef Sara does what she can to help her gravely injured friend Manny. An ambulance provides hope for medical supplies and radio contact with the outside world, but they'll have to traverse a lake of acid in order to get to it.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #4 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241010

NOV241011 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #4 CVR B CHIANG

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering story that's essential for all superhero and Jeff Lemire fans! As the mad politician Malcolm Gold seeks to put an end to all the superhero chaos around him, Inspector Insector officials sets up business in Spiral.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

BORDERLANDS MOXXIS MYSTERIOUS MEMENTO #4

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241012

(W) Amy Chu (A / CA) Mike Norton

Series finale! Amara, Ziff, and Varun have finally got their hands on Moxxi's statue… unfortunately, it's completely shattered. When Varun reveals the statue is a valueless fake, the team discovers its secret-a giant mech built by Moxxi's late son Scooter!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CARLYLE SCHOOL FOR KINGS #4

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241013

(W) Nelson Greaves (A / CA) Davide Castelluccio

Series finale! The winner of the first tri-session is announced, and all of the Woodbees are celebrating freely-all except for Emme. As the rest of Carlyle prepares for the crowning, Emme prepares to carry out her revenge. But will she succeed?

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

CHRISTMAS 365 #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241014

(W) Mikey Way, Jonathan Rivera (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Betrayal! Gingerbread! Light espionage! It's beginning to look a lot like all-out war as two families battle to see who can celebrate Christmas the hardest. When the rivalry spills out onto social media, the Rockwell's are swarmed by dark forces from the world wide web… hungry for content.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

FML #4 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241019

NOV241020 – FML #4 CVR B VALERO OCONNELL

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

"8 Minute Murders" buzzes with theories about the dead man at the Witch's House, as the city plans the structure's long-overdue demolition. In an effort to save it, Glory and Savvy dive deeper into its history, while Lydia, our polar bear detective, seeks truths. Meanwhile, Riley turns to his mom with his trauma and the two reconnect through their art. This issue is a darker turn for the series, but the return of Dad from an absurd job in LA adds a light-hearted twist, and the introduction of Susan, the mysterious new assistant linked to past secrets, moves the plot along.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #3 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241022

NOV241023 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #3 CVR B CULBARD

NOV241024 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #3 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Heath Corson, Jordan Blum (A) Ian Culbard (CA) Scott Hepburn

From the world of the hit Minor Threats series comes a family drama starring the planet's most feared villains. Napoleon Archimedes is the archnemesis of The Searcher, and he's fought her to a standstill for over four decades in the futuristic metropolis of Meteor Falls. But now, as he confronts his mortality, he's forced to name a successor from his three extraordinary children: Athena, Benjamin, and Spookshow. Each brilliant, cunning… and unlucky enough to be the child of the world's greatest supervillain. See, Napoleon believed he was smart enough to have it all: Raise a family and conquer the world. Then he thought: Why not combine them? Take the kids on as partners. Create a dynasty… None of it went according to plan. Who will rise above the betrayal, failure, and dysfunction to seize the family business?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

IMBOKODO #4

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241025

(W) Thabiso Mabanna, Thabo Rametsi (A / CA) Katlego Motaung

The nameless warrior is revealed and Manthatisi is left feeling betrayed. In this series finale, when an important clue leads the now-broken team to the city of Khethakoni, will they have the strength-and the faith in one another-to face the enemy behind the attacks?

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #4 CVR A CARTER (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241030

NOV241031 – JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #4 CVR B B&W CARTER (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A) Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Lee Carter

Only one world is left to fall and the remaining heroes from three shattered worlds, once enemies and now allies, are all that stands between the human race and the Earth's original masters. If the superheroes fail every man, woman and child in existence will be wiped out.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

JUPITERS LEGACY LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241032

(W) Mark Millar (A) Frank Quitely, Wilfredo Torres, Chris Sprouse

Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic-book masterpiece, a vast epic covering three generations of superheroes from the early 20th Century to the far future. In 1929, six friends were called to a mysterious island and returned home with super-powers. The story that unfolded is like none before, a huge mythological tale that explores everything from superheroes enforcing their real-world politics on humanity to the secret, alien origins of the human race itself. Jupiter's Legacy covers three generations of heroes in a vast trilogy that has been described as The Lord of the Rings for superheroes. Featuring stunning art and designs from co-creator Frank Quitely and interior art by Wilfredo Torres. Collects Jupiter's Legacy Volume 1 and Volume 2.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

LIVING HELL #4

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241036

(W) Caitlin Yarsky (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

Everything Jerome has done has been for Jo-and now she's the next victim on his list. The consequences of refusing an order from Hell can be catastrophic, and Jerome is out of options. In this series finale, the fate of his daughter, his city, and his home balances on a knife-edge.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

MAGIC ORDER V #5 CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241037

NOV241038 – MAGIC ORDER V #5 CVR B B&W BUFFAGNI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

When Cordelia broke the rules to save her family all those years ago, she knew she would have to pay the price. Now the debt is being called in as the universe's greatest assassin is sent to destroy her and bury her beside the rest of The Magic Order.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

NIGHT CLUB II #6 CVR A RAMIREZ (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241039

NOV241040 – NIGHT CLUB II #6 CVR B B&W RAMIREZ (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Juanan Ramirez

The shocking conclusion to the second volume. Heroes are dead and villains are triumphant, but one thing about vampire stories is that even the coldest and most rotting corpse might not stay dead for long!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

RIPPERLAND #2

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241041

(W) Steve Orlando, John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Alessandro Oliveri

With London rocked by a shocking death, Agent Jesse Holden and Detective Edwin Fogg inspect the brutal scene of Kenneth Fitzpatrick's murder and rip into Kenneth's spoiled, horrified American friends. With more suspects than evidence, the duo has to fight through the noise to dig up what true leads they can find–all while the clock ticks on both sides of the pond! And as they discover more about Kenneth's life and death, Holden and Fogg uncover some even more startling revelations about each other!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SAINT JOHN #4 CVR A SCHKADE (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241042

NOV241043 – SAINT JOHN #4 CVR B DEL DUCA (RES)

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

After a year of natural disasters and personal conflict, the city of Portland comes together to celebrate Pride-but there's danger brewing amidst the flags and floats, and it's down to Tori and Saint John to root it out before it's too late. A distinctly PDX miniseries from Eisner-nominated cartoonist Dan Schkade (Lavender Jack, The Spirit) and Portland native creator Brennan Wagner (Grendel, Batman), produced with-and featuring the fashion of-Portland Gear.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

SERPENT IN GARDEN ED GREY LAST BATTLE FOR ENGLAND #3

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241044

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

The battle comes to a head as Gruagach and the Witchfinder face off in their final fight. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Ben Stenbeck team up for a final story after the end of the world.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

SHADOW OF THE GOLDEN CRANE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241045

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

A link between a possessed woman and a biker gang has roots in a different kind of gang going centuries back in Mongolia. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Avon Oeming in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #2 CVR A FAVOCCIA

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241046

NOV241047 – STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #2 CVR B CARLOMAGNO

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Valeria Favoccia

The Bad Batch race bounty hunter Embo to recover stolen intelligence that could compromise Republic spies everywhere! Their mission brings them face-to-face with the nefarious Pyke Syndicate, a notorious gang of spice smugglers that poses a serious threat to the clones. Will the Bad Batch escape with their lives before Embo flees with the intel? The Republic war effort depends on it!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV ECHOES OF FEAR GN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241048

(W) George Mann (A) Eduardo Mello, Vincenzo Federici, Comicraft, Vincenzo Riccardi

When Jedi Knight Reath Silas and Jedi Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo are charged with delving into the Jedi Archives to learn more about the mysterious Echo Stones, they're not expecting to find themselves starting out on a dangerous quest that will eventually see them going after one of the stones themselves, in the form of the mystical Rod of Ages. But first, they must learn everything they can about the origin of these strange stones and their Force-amplifying ability, leading them to uncover three epic tales from the annals of galactic history.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

STRANGER THINGS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241056

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov, Dan Jackson, Francesco Segala, Nate Piekos

Witness the Demogorgon wreak havoc in these tales from the world of Stranger Things! In Kamchatka, a leading Soviet scientist comes face to face with the unknown after being abducted for a secret government project – the Kremlin's new ultimate weapon-a Demogorgon! However, the Soviets didn't count on the doctor's children embarking on a harrowing journey with a retired KGB agent to come and rescue him! They'll need to battle impossible odds to find their kidnapped father… if they manage to survive. In The Voyage, the Soviets are desperate to get their quarry from Hawkins, Indiana aboard an ocean freighter. A desperate Captain accepts a shady deal from the Russians to get them to Kamchatka from Alaska, however things get turned upside down when a crew member is butchered by a monster hiding aboard the ship.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

THOSE NOT AFRAID #2 CVR A FABRY

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241057

NOV241058 – THOSE NOT AFRAID #2 CVR B PIAZZALUNGA

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Glenn Fabry

Now that the two top serial killers have entered into a terrible competition to break the record for murders what comes next? Learn more about our awful killers Mark Andrew Smith and Daniel Dodson and their grotesque activities as we enter a frightening game of cat-and-mouse between killers and police.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #3 CVR A BONE

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241059

NOV241060 – WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #3 CVR B MORRIS

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) J. Bone

Life at the Maynard Hotel has become even more magical and mysterious for House Detectives Pip and Sam as they try to solve the hotel thief's identity and why she is stealing apparently worthless possessions. However, as the haze begins to part and answers loom, mystery turns into danger, when all clues indicate a gruesome, arcane murder is about to happen. Can Pip and Sam uncover all the answers they need to solve the crime and prevent an assassination? And can Pip save her relationship with her girlfriend Ronnie or will she face heartbreak along with everything else?

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

WHERE MONSTERS LIE CULL DE SAC #4 CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241061

NOV241062 – WHERE MONSTERS LIE CULL DE SAC #4 CVR B HIPP

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

The sequel to the breakout hit Where Monster Lies comes to a terrifying conclusion! Special Agent turned Final Girl Connor Hayes and his family are up against a town full of slashers, killers, and witches; can he survive yet another final battle with these monstrous creatures? There's only one way to find out and that's to check out the epic final battle!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

ART OF MARVEL SNAP HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241063

(W) Paul Davies (A) Second Dinner Studios Inc.

Including over one hundred characters and locations from across Marvel's bustling Multiverse, The Art of Marvel SNAP is a fabulous way to indulge in the artistry that brings Marvel SNAP to life! Players assemble powerful team-ups with fan-favorite heroes and villains across varied Marvel Universe locations. Now, fans can pore over every exciting detail of the game's elaborate, original artwork from many of the world's most creative artists in this beautiful art book format! Bursting with art, this captivating gallery is further explored through developer commentary that offers fans exclusive insights from game developer Second Dinner. This full-cover collection celebrates Marvel's award-winning, smash hit digital collectable card battler game with art from over 300 developer-selected cards created for the game.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS BOX SET

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241064

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Gurihiru

Team Avatar returns in a new omnibus boxed set, collecting the Avatar: The Last Airbender stories written by Eisner Award Winner Gene Luen Yang. After the defeat of Fire Lord Ozai, tensions are still high in the Four Nations. Not everyone has forgiven the Fire Nation, and after Team Avatar's time at war, even their homes have changed-and perhaps not always for the better. Follow Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, Suki, and the rest of your favorite characters from the original Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender as their adventures continue! This new boxed set of omnibuses includes the complete stories written by Gene Luen Yang and with art by Gurihiru, created in collaboration with series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko: The Promise, The Search, The Rift, Smoke and Shadow, and North and South.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

BERSERK GN VOL 42 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241065

(W) Kentaro Miura, Koji Mori (A) Studio Gaga, Koji Mori

The first new Berserk chapter since the passing of original creator Kentaro Miura in 2021! Volume 42 has been made by Miura's longtime assistants Studio Gaga, under the supervision of his closest friend, Koji Mori. The shocking appearance of Griffith on Elf Island has provoked rage and terror in Guts and Casca… and carved a rift into the enchanted isle itself, setting loose a corrosive horde of devourers from beneath the earth! If the Black Swordsman cannot rely upon even his legendary blade, escape by ship seems the only hope for survival… but not everyone is leaving Elf Island together! Contains a double-sided, full-color illustrated foldout!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

CANTO HC VOL 05 A PLACE LIKE HOME

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241066

(W) David M. Booher (A) Vittorio Astone, DC Hopkins (A / CA) Drew Zucker

Before Canto's journey began, his people had been enslaved, forbidden to have names or to love one another, their hearts taken and replaced with clocks. When Canto secretly fell in love with a clockwork girl, the slavers damaged her clock as punishment. Canto embarked on a fantastical quest to save her. Returning home, Canto learned his people had taken courage from his quest and had overthrown their captors. Canto may not have saved his beloved, but his people were now free. Such precarious freedom did not last. The Shrouded Man struck again, pushing Canto on a new quest to protect his people. Canto traded his own clock to carry the ultimate weapon against the Shrouded Man-the wizard's own heart! Now, the final battle against tyranny looms. With new allies and a weapon to save all of the Unnamed World, Canto will stand tall with all the allies he's gathered and face his evil foe one last time.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

CHIBI USAGI ATTACK OF HEEBIE CHIBIS EXP ED TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG248543

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Chibi Usagi and his adorable friends must fight the evil Salamander King to save the village!

Stan Sakai's enduring rabbit samurai-reimagined as a character in a "Chibi World!" While fishing for freshwater eels, Chibi Usagi and his friends Chibi Tomoe and Chibi Gen rescue a dogu. The trio find out the dogu's village has been enslaved by the Salamander King. It's up to Chibi Usagi and company to rescue the village and free everyone from the reign of the Salamander King once and for all!

A captivating story written and illustrated by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai and part of Dark Horse's Dogu Publishing imprint! With colors by Emi Fujii and hand lettering by Julie Sakai, this expanded edition includes the stories "Attack of the Heebie Chibis," "Attack of the Teenie Titans," "The Story of Chibi Usagi and the Big Bad Jei," "Chibi Usagi and the Goblin of Adachi Plain, and "Chibi Tomoe and the Zo Ninja"-as well as all color Chibi Usagi pinups that ran as Usagi Yojimbo comic back covers!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CYBERPUNK KICKDOWN TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241068

(W) Tomasz Marchewka (A) Jake Elphick, Tommasso Bennato, Jason Wordie

Mint is the sole survivor of her former crew. Buzz on the street is she sold them out to the NCPD to save herself. Now, badges are after her father's old crewmate, tech genius who goes by the name Kickdown. To clear her name, she'll have to toe the line between gangs and the NCPD. And there's one place where the gangs of Night City gather-where speed settles the score. In a crowd of Animals, Maelstrom, and Tyger Claws gangsters, word travels fast-and that's all according to plan. Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red, the principal writer behind Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Tomasz Marchewka and artist Jake Elphick take to the streets of Night City for a ride full of twists, turns, and crashes! Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

DUCK & COVER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241069

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Rafael Albuquerque

For generations, the threat of nuclear attack was always in the corner of their minds. Millions of elementary school students and teens were taught that "the flash means act fast. Duck and cover!" But what happens after the blast? The year is 1955, and teenager Del Reeves dreams of ditching town life for a life in movies beyond projecting them at the local drive-in. But when Cold War nightmares become a reality, Del discovers that the film genres he'd grown up watching are more real than he could have ever imagined. When a sudden nuclear exchange obliterates the U.S., only the children who hid under their school desks are spared. These teens now find themselves the lone survivors in a strange and wild new '50's America. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

EC ARCHIVES CRIME SUSPENSTORIES TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241070

(W) Al Feldstein (A) Reed Crandall, Jack Kamen, George Evans

Striking stories of crime and capers! Shocking pulp stories of Crime and Intrigue! This paperback volume collects classic tales from Crime SuspenStories issues #19-27, from the hands of legendary creators Al Feldstein, Harvey Kurtzman, Johnny Craig, Jack Davis, Joe Orlando, and more!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

EC ARCHIVES HAUNT OF FEAR TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241071

(W) Carl Wessler, Otto Binder (A) Graham Ingels, Jack Davis, Jack Kamen

Now in an affordable oversized trade paperback, this fifth and final volume of the EC Comics horror classic The Haunt of Fear collects a scary assortment of unforgettable frights! Featuring work from the legendary talents of Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Graham Ingels, George Evans, Jack Kamen, Jack Davis, and Reed Crandall, this volume collects The Haunt of Fear #25-28!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241072

(W) Patton Oswalt, Kyle Starks, Jordan Blum (A) Ryan Browne, Scott Hepburn

The Lower Lair bar is home to all sorts of supervillains, lowlifes, and scumbags… but only one of them has to puke digestive fluids onto his food to eat. $#!%eater, the humanoid mutant fly, is a loser, a lifelong minion who lives to serve his criminal master. But what happens to a henchman when he no longer has anyone left to hench for? Comic book legends Kyle Starks and Ryan Browne present the heartwarming, feel good, coming-of-age story about an insect monster-man searching for his identity amongst the criminal underworld of Twilight City. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GIRL WHO DRAWS ON WHALES GN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241073

(W) Ariela Kristantina

Centuries after "The Great Flood," sister Wangi and younger brother Banyu live in a sea-village. Wangi has a special bond with the Great Whales that visit their sea-village and they allow Wangi to draw on their backs. Sometimes they return with new drawings on them. Wangi believes that there are other sea-villages or island settlements scattered around and that they are sending her messages but, none of the elders listen to her. One day, a new whale arrives in the village alone, wounded, and dying-this whale has a new drawing on her back that doesn't look like the previous drawings. Inspired by this mystery, Wangi vows to investigate. Although forbidden by her parents and the village elders, Wangi-along with a stowaway, who happens to be her brother Banyu-embark on a wondrous journey to investigate where the drawings are coming from only to find much more than they were expecting. The Girl Who Draws on Whales is an epic YA grahic novel adventure about two siblings struggling for survival, who must use their art to save their world.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

GUNSMITH CATS OMNIBUS GN (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241158

(W) Kenichi Sonoda (A) Kenichi Sonoda

Chicago in the 1990s-a city of crime that means good business for two young women: bounty hunter partners Rally and Minnie-May, the Gunsmith Cats! Rally Vincent runs Gunsmith Cats-a gun shop in Illinois with her partner, demolitions expert and former call girl Minnie-May Hopkins. But Rally's "real" job doesn't pay the bills, her hobby does. And her hobby is bounty hunting: bringing the most wanted men and women in the Chicago area to justice-dressed in her sharp suit and tie, and driving her Shelby Cobra GT 500! But Rally and Minnie-May have their work cut out for them in Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 1, with corrupt lawyers and cops, fetish-fueled hitmen, and crazed cocaine kingpins bringing the copters, the big rigs, and even the anti-tank guns onto the streets and the freeways of Chicagoland in a windshield whirlwind of double-crosses, car chases, and shootouts! Collects Bonnie & Clyde (1996), Misfire (1997), and The Return of Gray (1998). The Gunsmith Cats Omnibus is using the 2000s unflopped version of the manga, so that it reads in the original Japanese style.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 09 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN248324

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

After vampire lord Alucard's triumphant return as champion of the Hellsing Organization, the streets of London run red with the blood of Nazi undead and fanatic Catholic warriors. But the dead calm is only a temporary respite, and chaos soon engulfs the city once again. The undead still have some life left in them, and their plans are aligned for this moment… and final victory beneath the swastika!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

IYANU CHILD OF WONDER TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241076

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Sunkanmi Akinboye, Toyin Ajetunmobi

Soon to be a Max/Cartoon Network animated series! Iyanu must face her destiny and save all of Yorubaland! She has help from her friends: Biyi, a carefree adventurer; Toye, the bookworm; and Ekun, the magical and opinionated giant leopard! Together, all four-also known as Team Chosen-embark on an epic adventure full of twists, turns, and laughs that will change their lives forever! Dark Horse and YouNeek Studios continue stories in a shared universe of African fantasy and superhero stories-the YouNeek YouNiverse!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KUROSAGI CORPSE DELIVERY SERVICE OMNIBUS ED TP BOOK 06 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241077

(W) Eiji Otsuka (A) Housui Yamazaki (CA) Bunpei Yorifuji

Five students at a Buddhist college in Japan find there's little call for their job skills… among the living, that is! But their unique talents allow them to work with the dead… carrying out the last wishes of those whose spirits are still trapped in their corpses, and can't move on to the next life! Book Six brings Kurosagi back to work…on some of their oddest jobs yet! When Numata's fujoshi acupuncturist becomes the target of a manga-banning politician, it's up to the Kurosagi gang to stick the needle into his power-hungry scheme. Next, a contest prize vacation to Shanghai turns into a side gig on the set of a Chinese zombie movie… but are all those corpses method acting? Then, we know the tragic story of Yata's sister, but will things turn out happier for his partner Kereellis? For Kereellis's sister, that is. His puppet sister.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

KYLOOE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241078

(W) Little Thunder (A) Little Thunder

A typical teenager finds growing up is rough. One day she cuts class to buy the new album from her favorite band and sees a strange, mysterious, yet familiar creature on the cover-it is Kylooe, her old friend! He's back, he's real, and he'll do anything to protect her. Then, an awkward girl makes an impression on a popular teen and they begin to connect beyond their peer statuses. And, in a world where expressing emotion is forbidden, a group reflects on the decisions that changed their lives forever. Step into the intimate, touching, and emotional dreamworld of Kylooe! Hong Kong artist Little Thunder brings imagination to life with beauty, joy, and wonder through surreal art and sensual colors in this collection of three stories.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

LESTER OF LESSER GODS HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT241161

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates (A) Gideon Kendall, Eric Powell

Lester, the larping bastard son of the Odin, wanders the post apocalyptic wasteland after thwarting Satan's attempt to bring about the end of days. But can this hero of the downtrodden survive the battle arena of Will Frye the Technomancer Guy? Eric Powell (The Goon) and comedian and voice actor Lucky Yates (Archer) combine twisted comedic talents to bring you Lester of the Lesser Gods. Originally created as an unproduced animated short by Powell a decade ago, the concept was revived when the two writers were looking for a comic project to work on and Lester was born! This collection includes the original one-shot, the new three-part miniseries, a sketchbook and cover gallery.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

LUNAR LODGE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241080

(W) Tyler Marceca (A) Mirko Colak

Marriage ain't easy, especially when your spouse is hiding a monstrous secret. Just ask Rob Moreland, who lately has felt very distant and out of sync with his wife, Fiona. He doesn't know how the pair fell into a spiraling marital funk, but he's hoping they can find a way to reinvigorate their relationship… until he receives a call from the Lunar Lodge, a hotel located at the base of the Rockies, to confirm Fiona's upcoming reservation. The only problem is Fiona told Rob that she'd be traveling to Arizona for her "work trip." Believing that Fiona is having an affair, but unable to bring himself to confront her face-to-face, Rob decides to shadow his wife to the hotel and catch her in the act. But Rob will soon discover there's much more horror to the Lunar Lodge, and to his wife, than meets the eye. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 16 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241081

(W) One (A / CA) One

Ever since he was a little boy, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama has been in love with Tsubomi Takane, yet with all he's grown over the course of the story, it wasn't until Tsubomi planned to transfer schools he found the courage to confess his feelings. But a terrible accident on the way has crossed his path, and now Seasoning City, his friends, his former enemies, and Shigeo himself must stand against the mystery that lies deep within Mob-beyond even 100%, his secret, all-destructive state of ???%…!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

MY YEAR AS EMMA GN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241082

(W) Amena Kheshtchin-Kamel, Frank Cvetkovic (A) Giulia Giacomino

Based on a true story, multi-hyphenate Amena Kheshtchin-Kamel's debut graphic novel My Year as Emma is a timely story on staying true to who you are, no matter the consequences! A young Persian/Egyptian-American actress changes her appearance and legal identity to a blonde white woman in an attempt to escape stereotyping and break into Hollywood, while struggling not to lose her cultural identity in the process. We follow her journey as she navigates the Cannes Film Festival and enjoys all the perks that come with her newfound persona as Emma. Will she turn her back on her culture for her big chance at success, or will she stay true to herself?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

NEPTUNE GN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241083

(W) Michael Conrad (A) Nathaniel Ooten

Haunted by his past, Corey Harrison finds himself finally freed from incarceration after serving 17 years for a violent crime. Now, Corey seeks the truth surrounding the recent and mysterious death of his brother, only to discover a vast darkness surrounding his legacy. Neptune is a bleak examination of the capitalist machine, and those trapped in its gears. At once violent and beautiful, grounded and hallucinatory; Michael Conrad and breakout artist Nathan Ooten present a true tale of revenge and redemption.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

REVERSAL GN

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241084

(W) Alex De Campi (A) Skylar Patridge, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Two years ago, magic suddenly, violently became a thing again. Now, Tré Grant is just doing her best to survive sixth grade, which is a little more real than it used to be thanks to the monsters that regularly emerge from the nearby forest to attack her city. But when she discovers a magical artifact that could be the key to lifting the curse on the forest, Tré accidentally becomes the hero the city needs, even if she's not the one it expects.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SMALL TOWN SPIRITS GN (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241085

(W) Zack Keller (A) Gabriele Bagnoli

There is a town in Ireland where people still do Halloween the old-fashioned way: an annual sporting competition to honor the Spirits. Every year, the perfect, prestigious O'Dell family makes an absolute mockery of the lovable but laughable Flanagan family at The Spirit Games, dashing their dreams of winning. But this year, teenage troublemaker Pad Flanagan plans to change everything: he tricks the Spirit of an ancient Celtic hero into training his family for the big event… accidentally opening a supernatural floodgate of mischief, magic and monsters that threatens to destroy his town.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY TP VOL 21

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241086

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Zeph finally has a potential lead to Amy's kidnapping: Jemmah-the last person Amy called on homecoming night. Meanwhile, Qiana and Amy venture into the Lords of Lore to find Sophi. When she offers to help them escape the FCP, Amy finds herself torn between seeing her family again and helping Qiana with her quest. A fragment of the ancient Babyloyptian scroll may provide answers, but it may also lead to more questions…

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

WITCHER TP VOL 09 CORVO BIANCO

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241087

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A) Corrado Mastantuono, Matteo Vattani

Enjoying the fruits of his labor, Geralt acquires a taste for a simple life-good wine and good company. With Yennefer at his side, the routines of a witcher are eclipsed. But when a claim to the vineyard is made from a descendant of the original owner, Geralt must make a choice: take what he can and resume life on the road, or take up his sword at the heir's behest to keep what's his. And with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

WITCHER CLASSIC COLLECTION TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241088

(W) Andrzej Sapkowski, Maciej Parowski (A) Boguslaw Polch

Explore the very first visual depictions of Geralt and the world of The Witcher, now available in English! This collection includes the six-issue comic series originally released in 1993-1995 in Poland, adapting the short stories of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher and includes an original story based on an idea by Sapkowski. Written by renowned Polish science fiction and fantasy editor and writer Maciej Parowski adapting the stories and ideas of Andrzej Sapkowski, and illustrated by Boguslaw Polch. Collects A Road with No Return, The Betrayal, Geralt, The Lesser Evil, The Last Wish, and The Bounds of Reason.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

WRITER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241089

(W) Josh Gad, Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz (A) Ariel Olivetti

Josh Gad and the Berkowitz Brothers team up with legendary artist Ariel Olivetti for a thrilling graphic novel of Jewish folklore and magic. The Writer plunges readers into the captivating world of Stan Siegel, a renowned comic book writer, whose life spirals into a terrifying adventure beyond the confines of reality. Alongside his mother Liz and daughter Izzy, Stan faces an onslaught of Nazis, demons, and mythical creatures drawn from Jewish folklore. As they navigate a landscape steeped in occult mysteries, their quest for answers reveals hidden identities and ignites a high-stakes race against an emerging terror. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

WRITER DM ED TP

DARK HORSE PRH

NOV241090

(W) Josh Gad, Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz (A) Ariel Olivetti (CA) Mike Mignola

Direct Market Exclusive Edition featuring a cover by Mike Mignola!

Josh Gad and the Berkowitz Brothers team up with legendary artist Ariel Olivetti for a thrilling graphic novel of Jewish folklore and magic.

The Writer plunges readers into the captivating world of Stan Siegel, a renowned comic book writer, whose life spirals into a terrifying adventure beyond the confines of reality. Alongside his mother Liz and daughter Izzy, Stan faces an onslaught of Nazis, demons, and mythical creatures drawn from Jewish folklore. As they navigate a landscape steeped in occult mysteries, their quest for answers reveals hidden identities and ignites a high-stakes race against an emerging terror.

This gripping series not only celebrates the essence of comic book storytelling but also embarks on an exploration of heroism, legacy, and the power of writing.

Collects The Writer issues #1-#4.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

