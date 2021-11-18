Dark Horse Seizes All-Ages Star Wars Comics Line From IDW

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that IDW Publishing was to lose their all-ages Star Wars comic books and graphic novel license – days after they also lost their Marvel All-Ages license. But we also stated that Marvel, who published the non-kids Star Wars comic book line would not be getting the all-ages license. It would go somewhere else. Today, Dark Horse Comics – who published Star Wars comic books for over a decade before Marvel's more recent run – announced that, in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney Worldwide Publishing, would have a new line of all-ages comics and graphic novels expanding the Star Wars galaxy.

Beginning in Spring 2022, fans are told that they can expect to experience adventures in every era, from the High Republic through the rise of the First Order, through "new and exciting stories that Dark Horse is thrilled to introduce. Dark Horse Comics has collaborated with Lucasfilm over the course of nearly 30 years on a variety of comics and art books, from Dark Empire in 1991 to The Art of Star Wars Rebels in 2020. Now, Dark Horse is returning to the many worlds of Star Wars with all-new stories for readers of all ages.

"Dark Horse has a rich history publishing Star Wars comics and graphic novels. Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts and I've been a fan since I saw the original film nineteen times during its original release. I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy and I'm not exaggerating when I say we can't wait to bring these new adventures to fans of every age." — Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics Founder and CEO

"All of us at Lucasfilm Publishing are thrilled to be working with Mike Richardson and everyone at Dark Horse on comics and original graphic novels set in a galaxy far, far away. There are unlimited storytelling possibilities for all ages comics, and we look forward to collaborating with Dark Horse—and with the best writers and artist in the industry—to bring those stories to readers and fans all over the world." –Michael Siglain, Creative Director, Lucasfilm Publishing.

What that means for the all-ages Star Wars line that IDW had been publishing, including their High Republic tie-ins, we are yet to get the details for.