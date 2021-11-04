Dark Horse To Publish Masters Of The Universe Coffee Table Book

Mattel, Inc. and Dark Horse Books announced this week The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a one of a kind oversized hardcover book exploring the new Netflix TV show. It is part of a series of art books based on pop cultural items that Dark Horse has specialised in, since their Zelda: Hyrule Historia almost ten years ago. And have provided the backbone for the Oregon-based publisher ever since. The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be available from the 6th of April 6, 2022.

A one of a kind, oversized hardcover exploring the newest addition to the Masters of the Universe world! Diving deep into the process of the show, this tome features detailed explorations into your favorite aspects of the show. Explore character art from the development stages to the finished product, as well as extensive looks at the world and locations of Eternia! Dark Horse Books, Mattel, and Powerhouse Studios proudly present The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. A look into the world that will leave you yelling "I have the Power!"

Dark Horse Comics is already publishing the comic book series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a prequel comic to the Kevin Smith Netflix show, a collection of which will be published on the 22nd of February, as the conclusion to the TV show Mattel Television's Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 will stream globally on the 23rd of November, 2021 on Netflix.

This is the official comic book prequel to the upcoming Netflix television show written by showrunner Kevin Smith and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus). Following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power. To save Randor and put an end to the chaos He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy. This graphic novel collects the four issue series Masters of the Universe: Revelations and features covers by Stjepan Sejic and pinups from Mike Mignola, Walt Simonson, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more! Collects Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1–#4.