Dark Horse To Publish Tapas Webtoons As Graphic Novels

Dark Horse Books has announced a new publishing partnership with Tapas Entertainment to bring some of their most popular webtoon comic books to print. Beginning in October 2023, comics readers will be able to add titles like Animalheads, Signals, The Flying Ship, and Tomahawk Angel to their physical bookshelves.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Alex R. Carr, Sr. Director of Publisher Development at Tapas Entertainment regarding Dark Horse. "Seeing these creators and their stories in the Dark Horse pantheon is a dream come true for all involved."

Animalheads by writer Son M (Thief of the Heights, Death's Diner) and artist Sam Curtis (A Vampire in Paris, Drac, Son of Dante) is a slam-dunk of an action thriller comic! When four best friends enter adulthood with no job prospects and the insatiable pressures of family hanging over them, they get creative—the more dangerous the gig, the richer the reward. What starts off as a part-time venture scaring people quickly spirals out of control, pulling them headfirst into a waking nightmare when they unknowingly cross a violent crime syndicate. Now, their survival is on a knife's edge as they become the newest outfit in the criminal underworld. The Animalheads trade paperback will be available in bookstores October 10, 2023 and in comic shops October 11, 2023.

Signals is a psychic suspense story that features writing and art by Nika (Love Debut, Secrets in the Silk). Mel Song is an unlikely fit for a crack investigator. In her downtime she loves watching soap operas in her pajamas, eating instant ramen, and internet shopping. But she has one secret weapon: the ability to read minds. Still, Mel can't afford to get complacent. Not when there is a fresh threat brewing in the shadows of New York City… Signals Volume 1 will be available in bookstores October 17, 2023 and in comic shops October 18, 2023.

The Flying Ship is a young adult LGBT+ fantasy story by writer and artist Jem Milton (Polly Who?, The Pronoun Book), sure to transport readers to a mystical world of intrigue! After being stranded in a forgotten military outpost, grumpy Dobrinia sets out on a quest to marry a princess. But in the vast Tzardom of Glas, where magic has been outlawed, troubled histories can catch up with even a flying ship. Queer adventure, humor, and heartfelt friendships star in this fantastical tale that truly feels like it's for everyone. The Flying Ship Volume 1 will be available October 24, 2023 in bookstores and October 25 in comic shops.

Tomahawk Angel is a story written and illustrated in a traditional manga format by award-winning creator Odysseas Theodoratos, aka Mangaka Ody (Subject Zero, After Darkness). In the year 2050, an 18-year-old amnesiac wakes up to a ruined world overrun by monsters. Guided by an artificial superintelligence, a ruthless scientist unleashes hell on Earth to preserve only a fraction of humankind. Love and war await as the mysteries of this corrupt new world unfold! Tomahawk Angel Volume 1 will be available October 31, 2023 in bookstores and November 1, 2023 in comic shops.

In 2021, Korean online giant Kakao Entertainment signed agreements to acquire Tapas Media, valued at $510 million. to expand its original content business in English-speaking regions. Last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news about several high profile layoffs at the publisher.

There was a time when Dark Horse was losing things, Buffy and Firefly to Boom, Star Wars, Aliens and Predator to Marvel, Usagi Yojimbo to IDW… but of late, it has been getting some of them back like Star Wars and Stan Sakai, signing up the ComiXology Originals line including Scott Snyder's books, adding James Tynion IV to their roster, Jinxworld, Yoe Books, Albatross Funnybooks, more.