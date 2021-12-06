Dark Horse to Re-Release Mike Mignola's Amazing Screw-On Head

Dark Horse is planning an anniversary edition of Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart's The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects in June 2022, the publisher revealed in a press release Monday. The new edition of the Eisner-winning comic will celebrate its 20th anniversary and will include forty pages of new material, including a never-before-published story. The release also coincides with Mignola's first written-and-drawn comic in five years, Sir Edward Grey: Acheron.

From the press release:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (December 6, 2021)—In 2022, Dark Horse Comics will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart's seminal Eisner Award-winning graphic novel The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects with the publication of a new hardcover edition, which features forty pages of new material. The new hardcover edition will include nineteen pages of the never completed, never-before-published Axorr, Slayer of Demons story, written and drawn by the legendary creator of Hellboy. In The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects, Emperor Zombie is trying to take over the world once again. The Amazing Screw-On Head has been enlisted by President Lincoln to stop the evil emperor, with the help of his faithful partner Mr. Groin and his trusty canine companion Mr. Dog. Screw-On Head will have to brave ancient tombs and defeat demons from a dimension inside a turnip, just one of the strange and mischievous tales in this beloved collection.

Mignola had the following to say about the release:

As proud as I am of the Hellboy stuff, the stories that make up the Screw-On Head collection are actually my favorite things I've done. They are the most ME, they are as close as you're going to get to looking inside my head and seeing the stuff that runs around in there. A while back I started work on another of my odd non-Hellboy things, Axorr, Slayer of Demons. Eventually I hit a snag and never finished it, but was really happy with the nineteen pages I did finish, and I'm super happy that they are finding a home here in the new expanded 20th anniversary edition of this book. This is where they belong. If there is just one true 'Mignola' book to have, I think this is it.

A Dark Horse editor also had a quote in the press release, but Bleeding Cool doesn't believe anyone cares what editors have to say (otherwise, they would hire one to correct all the glaring typos in the articles), so we've omitted it here. The Amazing Screw-On Head Anniversary Edition is set to hit comic stores on June 22nd and bookstores on July 5th.