Dark Knights of Steel #3 Preview: It's Raining Kryptonite

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. A glowing green rock has fallen out of the sky in this preview of Dark Knights of Steel #3, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3 (OF 12)

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

