Dark Knights of Steel: The Gathering Storm Preview: Jumping the Gun

In Dark Knights of Steel: The Gathering Storm, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, readers can relive a classic tale from days gone by. Yes, it was way back in… wait a minute, this series is still coming out! Issue #5 is out this week, in fact! Which actually begs the question: why is this only collecting the first three issues? Are they going to have to do another one collecting #1-4 next month? Check out the preview below.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: THE GATHERING STORM

DC Comics

1121DC815

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

Contains Dark Knights of Steel #1-3

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $6.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.