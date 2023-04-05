Darth Vader Does His Doctor Strange Move In Hidden Empire #5 In today's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 Darth Vader is confronted by his former employee Doctor Aphra, possessed by the Sith energy, The Spark Eternal.

In today's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 by Charles Soule and Steven Cumming, Darth Vader is confronted by his former employee Doctor Aphra, possessed by the Sith energy, The Spark Eternal, coming for him.

And the Darth Vader does what any Ancient One-With-The-Force would do. He pushed the spirit out of her. Rather literally.

We've seen that before, right? First in Doctor Strange, at the hands of the Ancient One, to prove to Strange that a human spirit does indeed exist, no matter what he thinks he believes. By showing Strange his own.

Then in Avengers: Endgame to deal with a rambunctious Hulk, by bringing the Bruce Banner out of him for a better one-on-one chart about multiverses and time travel.

And then Doctor Strange gets to do it himself with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though even a Spider-Man without a spirit still has a functioning Spider-Sense to stay in control of his body. But in Star Wars? Not so much.

Though the Spark Eternal does find a place to hide… might this be the kind of symbol that Ajax Sigma may pick up? Because Hidden Empire is meant to lead up directly to the upcoming Ajax Sigma line-wide Star Wars event. Might the movement for droid freedom from slavery find a use for the Spark Eternal in their fight? Could well be. There is, after all, power in a union. Should we be at this weekend's Star Wars Celebration to find out more on Monday?

STAR WARS HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230880

(W) Charles Soule (A) Steven Cummings (CA) Paolo Siqueira

CHAOS REIGNS! The epic conclusion to the trilogy begun with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and CRIMSON REIGN!

At last, Qi'ra will reveal herself to the Sith. At last, she will have her revenge. Rated T In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $5.99