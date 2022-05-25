Daughters Of Albion Debuts At MCM London Comic Con

Visions of the Daughters of Albion was a 1793 poem by William Blake, in which Oothoon, the "soft soul of America", is raped and loses her virtue, subsequently dismissed by both her true love and her rapist. It was a different time. But it had the Daughters of Albion look to America, as a place that one day would end all forms of discrimination because America has freed itself from British rule, even though ut continued to practice slavery.

This weekend sees the debut of the first comic from new publisher Wild River Comics, based in Shoreditch. Daughters of Albion by writers Denis Phan and Trevor Jayakody and artist Matt Timson with an MCM exclusive Jeff Spokes variant cover For £10, attendees they can get the comic with two limited-edition prints and a Wild River Comics tote bag, or for £20 they can get all of that plus an extra three limited-edition prints featuring art by Junggeon Yoon, Piotr Kowalski, and Simon 'Pye' Parr. Artist Matt Timson will be at the Wild River Comics booth (S940) throughout the convention, alongside co-creator Trevor Jayakody and editor Martin Eden, so fans can get their copies of the book signed.

A dystopian sci-fi story set in a futuristic version of London. In which people in power are puppeteered by secret organisations, whilst London Central Police scare the streets into submission with their brutal technology. Amidst this unrest lives Hashani Perera, a tinkerer and tech-head plagued by strange dreams that have been dragging her beneath the surface of the Thames each night since she was a little girl… But when an ancient artefact, a series of chance encounters, and a ritualistic murder push her into the path of London's most dangerous secrets, Hashani starts to realise that to uncover the truth about her city, she'll have to discover the truth about herself. Old myths collide and secrets tick steadily toward chaos as Hashani plummets further into a London where nothing is as it seems…

The comic is created by writers Denis Phan and Trevor Jayakody with art from Matt Timson of Impaler and The Darkness for Top Cow, The Lovecraft Anthology for Selfmade Hero and Self Storage for 451 Media, coloured by Marco Lesko of Twilight Zone, Rat Queens, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Red Sonja, Warhammer 40K, Blade Runner. and lettered by Eisner-nominated Jim Campbell. The whole project is edited by Martin Eden, legendary Titan Comics editor and creator of The O Men, Spandex and Zeros.