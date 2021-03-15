Dav Pilkey, World's Best-Selling Comic Creator, Teaches Kids Comics

Dav Pilkey is the creator of the Captain Underpants series of illustrated kids novels, and the comic book spin-offs Dog-Man and Cat-Kid's Comic Club, which have seen first printings of recent volumes hit five million and more, and making him the best-selling comic book creator in the world. And now everyone can get a piece of him,

Next week, kids can tune in from home or with their classroom and create comics with Dav Pilkey and a team of educators for a free event that will see readers from around the world create their own comic inspired by Cat Kid's Comic Club, Dog Man and Captain Underpants. Registration is free and can be found here.

This event will feature four principles from Cat Kid Comic Club – Inspiration, Creativity, Practice and Persistence, and Fun and Laffs. Here's a look at how the event will be playing out for half an hour on Monday, the 22nd of March from 10 am – 10.30 am PT, 1pm – 1.30pm ET and 5 pm – 5:30 pm GMT.

Dear friend, if you've read the Dog Man books, then you know Li'l Petey. He's always been a special character to me because he is based on my mom, and — like her — he embodies love, optimism, and hope. And – like me – he loves comics! In CAT KID COMIC ClUB, Li'l Petey and his best friends, Molly and Nippy, work together to teach twenty-one baby frogs how to make their own comics. I tried to create a wide range of storytelling, from funny spoofs on real life, t0 haiku reflections, t0 prehistoric adventures. With each story, I chose a) different art form, including nature photography, clay sculptures, collage, etc, to show how the characters express themselves. I had so much fun making Li'l Petey's first graphic novel and pairing it with various types of styles and materials. My hope is that readers everywhere are inspired to dream up their own stories and try something new. And, most importantly, t0 have fun with books! Thank you for your commitment to literacy and For the important work you do every day t0 make this world a better place.