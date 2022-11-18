Dave Sim Blacks Up Captain Antifa In Cerebus In Hell: Cancel America

Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. And in February 2023, it looks like he will have Cerebus taking on Joe Simon and Jack Kirby's politicised Captain America Comics #1 from 1941, blacking up as Captain Antifa, fighting against criticism of transgender treatments by… Adolf Hitler? As some kind of Communistic figure as Cancel America… So basically, it's Dave Sim against cancel culture, trans people and black lives matter. You know, the usual.

CIH PRESENTS CANCEL AMERICA COMICS ONE SHOT

Introducing Captain Antifa, the champion of every Equity-Seeking Group! Striking a blow on behalf of the Extreme! Hard! Left! with an Extreme! Hard! Right! He believes in Free Speech so much (how much?) so much that he's willing to knock out anyone who disagrees with him! He may not agree with what you say, but he'll defend to the death his right to stop you from saying it! Also! Meet Captain Antifa's Platonic Non-Binary Companion, Lucille, dropping truth bombs on every page! Get with the program… or else! In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 4

CIH PRESENTS CANCEL AMERICA COMICS SP ED ONE SHOT

Introducing Captain Antifa, the champion of every Equity-Seeking Group! Striking a blow on behalf of the Extreme! Hard! Left! with an Extreme! Hard! Right! Special signed and numbered by Dave Sim edition! Bagged and boarded! The entire print run will be numbered and randomly distributed throughout Diamond's distribution! In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 15