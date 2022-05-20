Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell – Mickey Mouse, EC Comics, Apocalypse Now

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Benjamin Hobbs, Sean Michael Robinson and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one.

Colonel Walter Kurtz was played by Marlon Brando in the Francis Ford Coppola film Apocalypse Now in 1979, inspired by Joseph Conrad's nineteenth-century novel Heart Of Darkness. And, looking like Mickey Mouse, is the focus of Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell parody from Aardvark-Vanaheim in August 2022. But it's not just a 43-year reference in the frame, it's also Harvey Kurtzman's Two-Fisted Tales, an anthology war comic published by EC Comics from 1950 to 1955, so that's a 72-year-old reference, as well as Nickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie from 1928. No wonder Dave Sim is worried no one will get the references.

CIH PRESENTS KURTZ VS KURTZ ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JUN221152

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (CA) David Birdsong (A/CA) Dave Sim

Riffing on Harvey Kurtzman! Does anyone even know who Harvey Kurtzman is anymore? Riffing on Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness! Does anyone even know who Joseph Conrad is or Heart of Darkness is anymore? Riffing on Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now! Does anyone even know who Francis Ford Coppola or Apocalypse Now are anymore ("The Horror..The Horror)? Riffing on Steamboat Willie! O! Kay! Now you're talking! A 24 page Steamboat Willie riff with a bunch of stuff you've never heard of mixed in!In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: $4.00