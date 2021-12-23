David Dastmalchian's Next Count Crowley Series Coming in March

Most people in the comics business are only doing it in hopes they'll one day make it in Hollywood, regardless of whatever they might tell you. But David Dastmalchian did it the opposite way, making it first in Hollywood, and then trying to make it in comics. And we're not talking like, get your famous dad to make Marvel let you write a Spider-Man comic type of thing here. Dastmalchian makes creator-owned comics at Dark Horse, and the latest volume of comics starring Count Crowley is set to launch at the publisher in March, with the rest of the creative team consisting of Lukas Ketner, Lauren Afe, and Frank Cvetkovic.

From the press release:

David Dastmalchian and Lukas Ketner, along with Lauren Affe and Frank Cvetkovic, return to the fan-favorite horror series Count Crowley! Jerri Bartman returns, a reluctant monster hunter no more and ready to embrace her newfound job as Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter! It's been a hell of a week for Jerri Bartman. She lost her job, crashed her car, took the only gig available hosting the midnight monster show, and…oh yeah—dismembered a zombie. No big deal. Now, to protect the people she loves, she's going to have to take a crash course in monster hunting. And quickly—a vengeful vampire just booked a first-class flight into town. Hot off of two of the biggest films of the year The Suicide Squad and Dune, David Dastmalchian returns to his hit comic series with a brand-new storyline to continue Jerri Bartman's harrowing journey into the unknown! Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #1 will be in comic shops March 23, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

So, if we're understanding David Dastmalchian's career trajectory properly… since he made it in Hollywood only to break into the comics business, that must mean his next goal… is to make it in comics in order to break into the comics journalism business! David, you are welcome to our job if you want it. Check out the cover to Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #1 below.