David Finch's Clementine #1 Variant Headlines Comics Vault Live 2022

Skybound Entertainment announced today the return of Comics Vault Live at their Skybound Xpo on Friday, the 20th of May. Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham is celebrating in the biggest way possible — SEVEN new drops, the largest number on the stream so far this year – and a history of those becoming quite hot with collectors.

The most surprising book that's sure to get interest from fans, especially collectors, is the Free Comic Book Day Clementine #1 variant by David Finch and Dave McCaig. Their second printing variants to Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead Deluxe have been hot since their debut last year and CVL has been selling rare foil versions of those covers.

But no one expected a high-profile variant of Skybound's FCBD issue featuring Clementine, star of some very popular The Walking Dead video games and of the upcoming Clementine Book One OGN from Tillie Walden (of Spinning and On a Sunbeam fame) that recently took the cover spot on Diamond Previews.

And pairing this with a rare second chance at remaining copies of the Yoshi Yoshitani variants to last year's Skybound X #1 also featuring…Clementine. I'm guessing this is no accident. The next Comics Vault Live will also feature these exclusive drops, all limited to one per customer:

I Hate This Place #1 variant by Michael Walsh

The Walking Dead Deluxe #11 Second Printing with Gold Foil Logo variant by David Finch

The Walking Dead Deluxe #11 Second Printing B&W with Red Foil Logo variant by David Finch

Twig #1 variant by Daniel Warren Johnson

Add in a special Clementine panel at this Skybound Xpo with Walden and superstar Ryan North, new Clementine merch drops and…I'm sensing a trend for May 20th. Like maybe…this is for The Walking Dead and Clementine fans wanting to celebrate the latter's 10th anniversary.

You can sign up for Comics Vault Live at 1:15pm PT, 4.15pm ET, 9pm BST on Friday, the 20th of May right now so you don't miss any details or any drops, along with other Skybound Xpo programming. And maybe Big Clutch will send me some of those nice variants…because paying for your kid's university isn't cheap, after all.