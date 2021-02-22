RARE: The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 Second Printing Incentive Copies

A few weeks ago we told you that Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore's The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 were going back to print for second printings, a rarity for the series for Image & Skybound. The new covers from David Finch and Dave McCaig immediately drew interest from prominent influencers like Jack "Mr. Bolo" DeMayo and Simplemans Comics, a sure sign of a hot new release.

And it looks like comic shop retailers took notice, ordering nearly 10,000 copies of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 second printing, with no subsequent issue from these second printings below 7,900 copies – all huge numbers for a second printing of any series but especially one like this series, which itself is reprinting one of the highest selling comic series of all time.

But as The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 second printings arrive in stores this Wednesday, that may not have been enough copies – namely of the 1:25 incentive variants which featured raw versions of Finch's art. I'm hearing that these were ordered in low numbers, with only 269 copies of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1's incentive variant available in comic shops and much lower numbers – right around 200 or so – for the remaining Raw variants to issues #2-6.

That makes these incentives some of the most rare The Walking Dead covers ever – and around the same quantity as the hot variants from The Walking Dead Deluxe that were available from Skybound's Comics Vault Live show that now sell for up to $285. But will these issues see a similar rise? And will the explosion of interest in all things Kirkman, such as the heat around Invincible #1, push the prices even higher?

These Walking Dead Deluxe incentive variants are also roughly the same rarity as convention exclusives and we all remember just how Image Comics convention variants can reach $600, combining a level of passion and interest unrivalled by any other comics publisher.

Consider this my warning to all my friends in the comics retail community – you're going to get a lot of fans asking for the second printings of The Walking Dead Deluxe, and it'll be interesting to see if that interesting brings us to a third printing…