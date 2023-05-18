David M. Booher Brings Back The Just-Eisner Nominated Killer Queens

It's a good week for David M. Booher – two Eisner nominations, one for his work with Zoe Thorogood on Joe Hill's The Rain from Image Comics and another for Killer Queens, by with Claudia Balbon from Dark Horse Comics. And now a newly announced Killer Queens sequel series from Dark Horse for August now with artist Bradley Clayton, colourist Harry Saxon, letterer Lucas Gattoni, with cover art by Chris Ables.

They put the sass in assassin! The deadliest queens in space are back at Dark Horse in Killer Queens 2: Kings, Not Wings. This new miniseries is a continuation of the original Killer Queens which was nominated for both an Eisner and GLAAD award, and follows two reformed assassins-for-hire, Max and Alex, as they use their slay-worthy skills for good. A queer take on 1950's sci-fi nostalgia, the comic features an all LGBTQ+ creative team.

The Galaxy's sassiest (Eisner and GLAAD-nominated!) assassins are back!

During a day of questionable choices at Space Pride, Max and Alex bump into their old boss. The grumpy little simian tries to dragoon them into chasing down a runaway heir to the throne of Sarelia, an alien planet ruled by a brutal patriarchy. Little does he know that Alex and this heir have some, ahem, history. As Alex and Max race to save the runaway heir from a galaxy-wide bounty hunt, they'll dredge up Alex's past and confront her planet's misogynist present. If that means burning the patriarchy to the ground, well, get out the torches.

Join rising star David M. Booher (Canto, All-New Firefly, Rain, Specs) and an all-LGBTQ+ creative team as they tackle issues of identity, family, and freedom in this hilarious and heartfelt sequel.