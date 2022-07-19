David & Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, Erica Henderson Join Creepshow #2

October solicits are almost here, which means its time for everyone to announce all the new horror comics they're launching that month. Halloween happens in October, so naturally everyone wants to launch a horror comic then, but doesn't that just mean they're all going to get lost in the shuffle? But the folks at Skybound know how to think outside the box, which is why they decided to launch their horror comic, a new Creepshow anthology, in September! Suck it, other publishers! You snooze, you lose! And that means that October will see the release of Creepshow #2, and Skybound has revealed the lineup of creators contributing stories to that issue, including David and Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, and Erica Henderson.

A press release provides more information:

David Lapham and Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets) kick off the issue with the terrifying tale of a tree whose roots grew so deep they reached Hell…and the girl who sat beneath it. Then, writer Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine) joins forces with artist Erica Henderson (Assassin Nation, Dracula, Motherf**ker) to share the shocking story of legendary comic creator Sal Medina—and the dedicated fan who went too far. In addition to the main cover by Chris Burnham, Creepshow #2 comes with a striking lineup of variant covers, including a cover by Sebastian Fiumara (Lucifer, Abe Sapien) and a 1:10 incentive cover by Vance Kelly.

The Laphams had the following to say in the press release (side note: people who speak in unison would make a great concept for a horror anthology story):

We were sitting in the shade of this wonderful old tree at a friend's house, and we started wondering too much about that tree and very bad things happening. When we got the opportunity to write and draw a Creepshow story, the tree was there waiting.

Steve Foxe said:

Creepshow left an imprint on me waaaaay back when I was a kid terrified (but always tempted) by the horror aisle in the local VHS rental spot. Getting the opportunity to contribute to this anthology, especially alongside someone as talented and delightfully demented as Erica, is a huge honor, and I could think of no subject more suitably unsettling than…pop-culture fandom. Anyone who's waded into the putrid waters of social media knows that some 'fans' take things a little too far. Erica, The Creep, and I are going to show everyone what happens when just such a super-fan crosses a line—and a creator decides to fight back.

And Erica Henderson said:

As a lifetime horror fan, being part of Creepshow is an honor. I hope you all enjoy delving into the deep recesses of obsession and malaise with me and Steve. We'll be waiting for you—after all, misery loves company.

Creepshow #2 will hit stores on October 26th and feature the following covers:

CREEPSHOW #2 CVR A by Chris Burnham (AUG220174)

CREEPSHOW #2 CVR B by Sebastian Fiumara (AUG220175)

CREEPSHOW #2 CVR C by Vance Kelly (1:10 Incentive) (AUG220176)

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Creepshow, skybound