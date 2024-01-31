Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Astrochimp, david walliams, graphic novel, HarperCollins, little britain, Phoenix Comic

David Walliams' New Comic Book, Astrochimp, Is Just The Beginning

David Walliams is writing his first comic book, Astrochimp, drawn by Adam Stower, published by HarperCollins. Not everyone is happy.

Yesterday, it was announced that David Walliams would write his first comic book, Astrochimp, drawn by Adam Stower, from HarperCollins Children's Books, telling us, "Chump the chimpanzee was always being silly. He would make rude noises from BOTH ENDS, pick his nose with his little toe, eat the skins of bananas, hurling out the tasty part inside. NASA's scientists thought he'd be the PERFECT chimp to send into space. Little did Chump know that he had been selected for a deadly-dangerous mission. If a chimp could orbit Earth, then chances were a human could too. With Chump the chimp at the controls of a spacecraft, what could possibly go wrong? As it turned out, EVERYTHING. Blast off with Chump, and encounter dog space pirates, evil insects, and the silliest chimpanzee who ever lived in this wildly funny space opera, fully illustrated in fantastic colour."

HarperCollins Children's Books fiction publisher Nick Lake is quoted as saying, "Illustration has always been at the heart of David Walliams' books, his humour on the pulse of what children love, and David has always been passionate about getting all children reading and reaching the most reluctant of readers. So, following the ground-breaking success of the World's Worst series and in the context of a growing market for graphic novels, we couldn't be more thrilled to launch Astrochimp—which features an astonishing blend of David's brilliant, propulsive, hilarious writing with Adam's cinematic adaptation. Every child from six and up will love blasting off into space with Chump this May!"

Walliams added: "My love of science fiction and animals has come together at last. This is my first ever graphic novel, with illustrations from the great Adam Stower. I am thrilled with what we have created together. It could be a series of adventures, and who knows, it could become the new Star Wars!" Stower said: "Astrochimp is my dream mix of space adventure, action and comedy! There are heroes and villains, sweeping cinematic scenes, spaceships, and laser blasters. What's not to love? It's a feast to illustrate for a sci-fi fan like me!"

David Walliams is best known as the star/creator/writer of the TV sketch show Little Britain with Matt Lucas, which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this month, an opportune time to drop some news. Walliams gained new fame through being a guest on Britain's Got Talent and used both to help become one of the most successful modern children's book authors in the UK with books such as Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink, The Boy In The Dress, Ratburger, Awful Auntie and The Slightly Annoying Elephant illustrated by Sir Quentin Blake. I also wrote and directed many Nationwide Building Society radio ads with him back in the day, but that was a couple of decades ago. While artist Adam Stower is a longstanding children's book illustrator, writer and comic book creator, including Bottoms up!, Silly Doggy, Troll and the Oliver, the King Coo strip from Phoenix Comics Weekly and previously illustrated Walliams' book The World's Worst Pets.

Comic industry reacts to David Walliams' entry

So what will everyone else think of a major celebrity like David Walliams coming to the medium? Jamie Smart is the creator of Britain's bestselling comic book, the Bunny Vs Monkey series, which also spun out of Phoenix. He is basically the British equivalent of Dav Pilkey. And where there is a hugely successful recent graphic novel publishing model built by independent creators, this is usually when the big publishers suddenly decide that they'd like a bit of that. And bring in the celebrity names. Yesterday, Jamie Smart had some news to break, posting on Twitter/X, "Not thrilled about celebrities moving into children's comics now, I'll be honest with you. We were just getting started, new comic artists were being given lots of chances, it's been nice. I really hope publishers and booksellers will still support the smaller titles. Just to add, if any of these celebrity-authored comics (I hear there are more on the way) have 'for fans of Bunny Vs Monkey' on the front, I denounce them fully, do not want, did not endorse, nothing to do with me."

Longstanding Beano writer and artist Lew Stringer asked, "First I've heard of this. What's going on? Which celebs?" Jamie Smart replied, "There are a few on the way, it seems." Rick And Morty comic book creator Marc Ellerby needed to know more. "Ugh WHAT? WHO?" Jamie Smart gave up the news. "The big W man (and others on the way)". Marc Ellerby replied, "course he is."

The Big W would be David Walliams of course, later confirmed by Harper Collins. Salisbury bookseller Emily added, "As a bookseller, I can assure you… I'm as annoyed, frustrated, and upset at the news as you are. Will always support you and the other amazing smaller titles that have encouraged and inspired my 8 year olds reading" Catherine Coe, children's book editor and author of the Blossom Wood series replied, "This should be your time, not his. As if he needs to make any more money by cynically exploiting this newly popular area of the market." Jamie Smart concluded, "It feels like a laser-targeted strike on something a load of us have worked so hard to build :/"

Every now and then, there is a spurt of celebrity names who come to comics, often with an idea on the back of an envelope, given to actual comic book creators to develop. In this case, Walliams is a well-reviewed and successful writer rather than another YouTube or TikTok viral hit. But… who is following David Walliams, as Smart foretells? And will this make for a fun conversation between Jamie Smart and Adam Stower at the next Phoenix Comics get-together?

