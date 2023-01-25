Dawn Of DC – Cyborg #1 From Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney in May Morgan Hampton of Black Nerd Problems is a graduate of the new Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program is writing the new Cyborg comic from DC.

When a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying returning to the simpler life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was, rather than a larger-than-life superhero. It's been a while since Vic's been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor's been away. An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence…and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep human price! Fans can also get a preview of what's to come for Cyborg in Hampton's story in DC Power: A Celebration available on January 31.

DC POWER A CELEBRATION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JAHNOY LINDSAY

(W) Various (A) Valentine De Landro, Clayton Henry, Various (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Written by Chuck Brown, Morgan Hampton, Stephanie Williams, Evan Narcisse, And Others. First there was DC Pride and DC Festival of Heroes; now it's time to celebrate Black History Month! Cyborg, John Stewart, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, Vixen, Amazing-Man, and more take center stage to highlight the power of Black excellence across the DC Universe, in stories from a variety of comics' finest Black artists and writers!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 1/31/2023

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," said DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

With bold new directions for some of DC's biggest characters, such as Batman, Superman, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, Dawn of DC is an easy entry point for both lifelong readers and those picking up a comic for the first time to dive into the new stories. Over 20 new comic titles will be launching throughout 2023 as part of Dawn of DC, featuring Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Shazam, the Doom Patrol, Green Arrow, Cyborg, the Penguin, and more.