Days Of Krakoan Futures In This Week's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

X-Men time! We already looked at how Inferno #3 has set up the entirety of the Krakoan Age of Mutants as Days Of Future Past, but the other way around. With a perfect mutant paradise of a future, sending a human machine back in time to prevent it, and changing Moira Mactaggert's tenth timeline. And leading Emma Frost to betray Charles Xavier and Magneto to Mystique and Destiny.

But there are other futures being discussed in this week's X-Men books on Krakoa as well. As Destiny sees the future of Emma Frost's clones.

While in Hellions, Emma Frost is messing with Mister Sinister…

As one of his old creations is brought back from the dead in Hellions #18.

The resurrection suing Krkaoan protocols of Scott Summer's ex-wife and clone of Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor. Well since both Gabby and Old Man Cable have been brought back against protocols, the case for not doing so has grown considerably weaker.

Although the future suggested is not a rosy one.

With the Goblin Queen, also Mister Sinister's creation in the near future. And what – or who – else is Sinister messing with?

We have seen before that he has plans to create chimera if he is no longer allowed to create clones… In House Of X, as part of the ninth timeline of the Marvel Universe, as experienced by Moira Mactaggert, we learned about Chimera. The creation of clones from multiple mutant source hosts, that combine powers and personalities as living "fastball specials"

Mister Sinister itself now appears to be living in a body that is a chimera created using the body of Thunderbird. In the House Of X/Power Of X series, we learn that Mister Sinister in the future will create chimera, combining DNA of mutants to create new individuals, on the planet Mars, now known as Arakko.

And we got a break down of Rasputin, a chimera in the future, and where their DNA originated.

A combination of Quentin Quire, Nightcrawler, Kate Pryde, X-23, and Unus The Untouchable. And so she appeared in Power Of X…

With the Krakoan system of resurrecting mutants, with the five creating new bodies and Charles Xavier bringing back their souls, there have been questions and suggestions as to what would happen if mutant minds were put into other bodies…

…or what if the process was carried out when a mutant was alive, creating duplicates. But Xavier has thought of this… and forbade Sinister from making copies of mutants, as he did creating Madelyne Pryor from Jean Grey.

So he's not allowed to make copies, what can he do? Marvel's Incoming showed us what was coming down the pipe.

Making something new from something old. Chimeras on Krakoa now, not a hundred years hence. And what materials does he need?

Later, in X-Men #7, the concept that will feed into the desire for chimera is beginning. As mutants leave wills before they die -and are then resurrected, requesting such chimera possibilities, Colossus was already talking about coming back better in X-Force #8.

And Domino encounters the results of, well, a very crude version of a chimera as well…

And in Hellions #15, Kwannon, the new Psylocke, shares Sinister plans with Tarn The Uncaring of the Lucus Vile of Arakko.

Plans that seem to disturb Tarn rather, an Arakki mutant with the power to rearrange DNA himself. Something Sinister might well take an interest in.

After all, all Sinister wanted from the Hellions' journey to Amenth was DNA samples for his own work. And what is that work?

And in Hellions #18, out this week, it looks like he may have a new set of X-Men DNA in mind.

Isn't that illegal? Well, Krakoa has no use for human laws, as the X-Men's Storm makes clear in Devil's Reign #1.

And Orphan-Maker and Nanny join Sabretooth (though not Nature Girl) in the Krakoan pit…

Anyone put in the pit, however, is a Chekhov's Gun for the future too…

