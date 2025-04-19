Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, Quantum Quorum

DC All In, Booster Gold, Darkseid Legion & Quantum Quorum in July 2025

DC All In, Booster Gold, Darkseid's Legion and the new Quantum Quorum, all tieing in from DC Comics in July 2025

DC Comics are publishing three titles in their July 2025 solicits that seem to be very much heading towards the next DC All In event, and following the Summer Of Superman Special. Two written by Mark Waid, one by Joshua Williamson. Justice League Unlimited #9 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, the epilogue to We Are Yesterday, and the Quantum Quorum, time travellers that will be major DC All-In players, given how much time travel seems to be around these days. Could this be them? With Doomsday/Time Trapper and Gorilla Grodd?

Then there's the Justice League Dark Tomorrow #1 one-shot by Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim and Cian Torney, which again has the Quantum Quorum has emerged, with Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, and Helena Wayne tasked to "fill the void left behind by the Time Masters and save the quorum from the mysterious threat that's picking off time-travelers one by one." And that this will definitely lead to the next DC All In Special. And looking like this… with this new League, Booster Gold and Darkseid's Legion.

Oh and some kind of explanation regarding Darkseid's Legion seen at the end (middle) of the first DC All In Special and popping up recently in Superman, explaining "this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?!" in Superman #28 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora… it's all going to get rather busy, is it not?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #9

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA, TIAGO DA SILVA, and TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Gotham City Sirens variant by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

In the aftermath of the devastating events of We Are Yesterday, the Justice League is reeling from the Legion of Doom's wrathful rampage! But no time to rest for the protectors of our planet, as the secrets unlocked during their time-crossed duel have brought our heroes face-to-face with a mysterious Quantum Quorum, who has reason to fear that all of creation might soon come to an end. It's the next big step on the path of the All In saga in the epic epilogue to We Are Yesterday!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARK TOMORROW SPECIAL #1

Writer(s): MARK WAID and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Cover Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS, NATHAN SZERDY, and FERNANDO BLANCO

1:25 variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/30/25

In the wake of the We Are Yesterday crossover epic, a mysterious Quantum Quorum has emerged…stalked by a lethal enemy that takes no prisoners. The League deputizes a rag tag group of time displaced heroes like Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, and Helena Wayne to fill the void left behind by the Time Masters and save the quorum from the mysterious threat that's picking off time-travelers one by one. These Legends of Tomorrow are the only ones standing in the way of this cascading chronal Armageddon with the past, present, and future teetering on the brink in this oversized special leading to the next big DC All In event!

SUPERMAN #28

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, GUILLEM MARCH, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Spot foil variant cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

Since the start of All In, Darkseid's Legion has stalked the DC Universe. And now they finally attack Superman! What is this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?! Don't miss out on this crucial issue that sets up a massive event for Superman and the DC Universe!

