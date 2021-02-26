DC Announces Milestone Comics Creative Teams And Schedule

We mentioned the new creative team of Milestone comic book Static earlier today. But there is more to come. Basically, who, what, where and when. Milestone missed its planned February launch, but now we have a better idea of what's coming.

The new Dakotaverse debuts today as Milestone Returns #0: Infinite Edition, available today on participating digital platforms. Originally only available as a 17-page comic during last year's DC FanDome, this "extended cut" adds an additional 24 pages to the original story, reimagining the Big Bang, the Dakota police brutality protest gone wrong that resulted in some of its citizens receiving super powers.

This added content also includes the new creative teams for the books. The one-shot, on sale in comic book stores Tuesday, the 25th of May, reveals the covers for the three digital first series spinning out of Milestone Returns #0: Infinite Edition.

Static Season One – written by Vita Ayala, layouts by ChrisCross and finishes by Niklas Draper-Ivey, with covers by Khary Randolph

Icon and Rocket Season One – written by Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, with art by Doug Braithwaite, with covers by Taurin Clarke

Hardware Season One – written by Brandon Thomas, with art by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz, with covers by Mateus Mahanini

MILESTONE RETURNS INFINITE EDITION #0 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DENYS COWAN

Price: $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin (A) Various (CA) Denys Cowan

At last, it's the return of the legendary Milestone Comics! This one shot features twenty-four all-new pages chronicling the events of the Big Bang: the police-brutality protest gone wrong that changed the face of the city of Dakota forever by unleashing a wave of superpowers across its population! As the world watches, a bullied teenager will become the hero known as Static… a framed scientist will go on the run as the superweapon Hardware… and a stranded alien will meet an ambitious young woman who will transform his life, and remake the pair as the all-powerful Icon and Rocket! Also included is the 17-page primer story originally released online during the world-famous DC Fandome event, further expanding on our heroes' origins and where they're going next… and setting up an entire world of allies, enemies, and surprises! The original Milestone changed the face of superhero comics forever, introducing the industry to a wave of Black talent who still shape the conversation…and the new Milestone intends to raise the bar! This is the perfect jumping-on point—don't miss out!

Due Date: 3/26/2021 / FOC: 5/2/2021 / In-Store: 5/25/2021