DC Cancels Its $1000-$2000 Knight Terrors: First Blood 1:666 Variant

DC Comics had scheduled a 1:666 tiered variant cover of The Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 to be signed by Howard Porter and sent to all stores who ordered 666 copies or more of the comic book in question. But, presumable for logistics patterns, this has now been cancelled by DC Comics. Worth shouting out to any retailers who chose to bump their numbers up, tempted by this variant. It has not been replaced by any other offering, not yet at least. And especially those who had already listed it ahead on time on their website for $1000 or more. That would have been $1000 from BDCosmos in Quebec Canada $1700 at Golden Apple in Los Angeles, California. Over $2000 from ANZ Comics in Houston, Texas. And, from the clip below, it still seems to be listed on Lunar Distributors. Someone should see to that after thge American long holiday weekend. Some retailers use such variants as a way to subsidise the cost of ordering extra titles of a comic, and publishers do love copies being available in stores for walk-in customers, as opposed to those just ordered and kept in a pull box…

KNIGHT TERRORS FIRST BLOOD #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR I INC 1:666 HOWARD PORTER CARD STOCK VAR SIGNED BY HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

KNIGHT TERRORS STARTS HERE! When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero–Deadman! The thrills and chills of Knight Terrors are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 7/4/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!