DC Comics Anniversary Deck-Building Games Go $850,000 On Kickstarter

DC Comics! Cryptozoic Entertainment is a publisher of board and card games, trading cards and collectables. It was founded in 2012 by John Nee, former President of WildStorm Comics, Senior Vice President of DC Comics and Head Of Publishing of Marvel Comics. The company is best known for its Cerberus Engine Game for deck-building games. Cryptozoic's first such game was using DC Comics characters back in 2012, with the DC Deck-Building Game series, and it is that which is currently getting revived, courtesy of Kickstarter. With a $50,000 goal to produce 10th-anniversary editions of their best-selling games, They have, at time of writing, taken almost $850,000 on Kickstarter with a couple of days to go and have blown through all their stretch goals as well.

In 2012, the original DC Deck-Building Game was released, bringing DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains to the world of deck-building games with amazing art and addictive gameplay. Almost immediately, a community of fans was born… they were passionate about the game and wanted more! In the years after, we released seven more base games, two Rivals games, and 12 expansions that add variety and new gameplay to any base game. In 2022, we're ready to celebrate this legacy of amazing products and even more amazing fans with a campaign that looks to the future of DC Deck-Building Game while connecting to its past.

The Cerberus engine is used in various games, and all compatible with each other, allowing gamers to intermix different decks and characters from different universes – creating their own Multiverse, as it were. Cryptozoic Entertainment has also produced products based on The Lord of the Rings, Attack on Titan, Ghostbusters, AMC's The Walking Dead, Portal, Rick and Morty, and various Cartoon Network series, and more. The Kickstarter for this campaign will end on Thursday night.