DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid

DC Comics announces 25 Absolute Power comics, all written by Mark Waid... so far. And all for this summer. Has it corrupted already?

Article Summary DC Comics reveals 25-issue Absolute Power event, crafted by Mark Waid, for a summer release.

Absolute Power series centers on Amanda Waller's plan to strip DC heroes and villains of powers.

The event includes individual titles for Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman crossing over three issues.

Absolute Power: Task Force Seven and Absolute Power: Origins series announced as part of the event.

DC Comics has announced more Absolute Power tie-ins at ComicsPro, comic book retailer summit, their summer event which focuses on Amanda Waller's plot to remove all superpowers from superheroes and villains in the DC Universe. The preview artwork released showed how that directly affects Superman.

But as well as the previously announced Free Comic Book Day Absolute Power in May, Absolute Power: Ground Zero in June and Absolute Power #1-4 starting in July, they have added a Superman title, a Batman title and a Wonder Woman title, each crossing over with for three issues each from July to September.

And then there's a seven-issue Absolute Power: Task Force Seven series. And a three-issue Absolute Power: Origins series. And that's just for starters. Add them up, that's already twenty-five issues. And all of them are to be written by Mark Waid. He has been a busy boy since Dan DiDio and Bob Harras left, hasn't he? Writing such an extensive crossover from one brain might have last been seen with Grant Morrison on the Seven Soldiers crossover event, which had its thirty issues come out over eighteen months, although originally planned for just a year. Absolute Power is already twenty-five issues in seven months, and at some point it looks like we will be getting five issues a month. Has that absolute power corrupted absolutely already? At least his FCBD issue will only have a story twelve pages long…

As for the titles, Absolute Power: Task Force Seven may be three shy of Task Force X, the official name of Suicide Squad. It is also the average number of members of the Justice League, which is overdue a return and whose absence enabled Amanda Waller to gain Presidential powers during Beast World and increase her power base. Or could it even be a Justice Gang? While Absolute Power: Origins smacks of the old Secret Origins series that we used to love. Might Amanda Waller, Brainiac Queen and Zur-En-Arrh be getting an issue each?

More, much more to come. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

