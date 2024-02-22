Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, comicspro

Shooting Superman In DC's Summer Event Absolute Power… What's Next?

DC Comics is launching Absolute Power in July with Amanda Waller removing all superpowers - preview artwork shows how that affects Superman.

Article Summary DC's Absolute Power strips superheroes of their abilities, including Superman.

Amanda Waller and The Light conspire to kill all superhumans in the DCU.

Mark Waid and Dan Mora collaborate to bring this epic storyline to life.

Set to debut on Free Comic Book Day on May 4 with further connections revealed.

As revealed at the ComicsPro comic book retailer summit, DC Comics is launching their summer event Absolute Power in July by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, which focuses on Amanda Waller's plot to remove all superpowers from superheroes and villains in the DC Universe. The preview artwork released shows how that directly affects Superman.

Superman using his heat vision on the guns, and super freeze breath on the helicopter blades… and then the shots. And then the ineffectual shooting of Superman. Something he has been through hundreds of times before, bouncing off his chest.

Except this time they don't. Whatever Amanda Waller has done seems to have worked. The bullets go through him. And Superman falls…

You know if this is called Absolute Power and we are all expecting some kind of Ultimate DC Comics project on the way, might a good title for that be Absolute Universe? Just an idea…

Absolute Power will begin with their Free Comic Book Day Gold Title on the 4th of May, with a new story by Waid and a recap of the events from Dark Crisis, Knight Terrors, Beast World and the like that have led up to the Absolute Power #1.

Absolute Power: Ground Zero one-shot out in June will connect Queen Brainiac in Superman's House of Brainiac storyline in Absolute Power. Creating the Trinity Of Evil with Amanda Waller and this new-looking robot version of Bruce Wayne's backup personality, Zur-En-Arrh.

As has been previously revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

2024 ABSOLUTE POWER FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by MARK WAID

Art by MIKEL JANIN

Cover Art by DAN MORA

Available May 4

ABSOLUTE POWER: GROUND ZERO

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA

Cover Art by DAN MORA

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!