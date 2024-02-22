Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, comicspro, dan mora, mark waid, Queen Brainiac, Zur-En-Arrh

Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora

In July, DC Comics launches their summer event Absolute Power around a 4-issue series by the World's Finest team Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

Article Summary DC's summer event Absolute Power by Mark Waid & Dan Mora starts July, debuts May 4th.

Amanda Waller's new mission: eliminate all superpowers in the DC Universe.

Ground Zero one-shot connects to major storylines, introduces Trinity Of Evil.

Waller engages with Zur-En-Arrh and The Light, promises big changes for heroes.

Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. And in July, DC Comics is launching their summer event Absolute Power around a four-issue series by the World's Finest team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora that focuses on Amanda Waller's plot to remove all superpowers from superheroes and villains in the DC Universe. And for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the other DC heroes to stop her.

Announced at ComicsPro, Absolute Power will begin with their Free Comic Book Day Gold Title on the 4th of May, with a new story by Waid and a recap of the events from Dark Crisis, Knight Terrors, Beast World and the like that have led up to the Absolute Power #1.

Absolute Power: Ground Zero one-shot out in June will connect Queen Brainiac in Superman's House of Brainiac storyline in Absolute Power. Creating the Trinity Of Evil with Amanda Waller and this new-looking robot version of Bruce Wayne's backup personality, Zur-En-Arrh.

2024 ABSOLUTE POWER FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by MARK WAID

Art by MIKEL JANIN

Cover Art by DAN MORA

Available May 4

ABSOLUTE POWER: GROUND ZERO

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA

Cover Art by DAN MORA

As has been previously revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

We previously noted in the Batman May 2024 solicits that Amanda Waller looked like she is making a deal with the Zur-En-Arrh, as she features on the cover of Batman #147 and the solicits read "can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain?". And , in the solicits for Titans #11, also in DC Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, it reads "after a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch!"

In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!