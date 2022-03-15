DC Comics Collect Robin: Tim Drake & Bernard Dowd's Stories Together

The DC Pride: Tim Drake Special being published by DC Comics in June 2022, will collect the Robin stories from Batman: Urban Legends from last year that saw Tim Drake meet up with an old friend, Bernard Dowd, and ends up going on a date with him. Though the date never actually happens, he does get to have the talk with Batman.

The stories by Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega, and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, made headlines around the world after Bleeding Cool highlighted Tim Drake as a bisexual young man of Gotham, even as Jon Kent would later get more of the headlines as the new Superman courtesy of Bleeding Cool. It was that kind of year all round, really.

The DC Pride: Tim Drake Special with covers by Ortega and Travis Moore collects the stories from Batman: Urban Legends in one 64-page one-shot comic and also features a brand-new story that sees Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls. DC Comics promises that Tim Drake's 2022 path will start there. And yes, that means that Tom Drake fans are going to have to buy all the Batman Urban Legends stories again to get the new direction ahead… as previously teased by Ortega. when she posted on Instagram,

I'm taking a break from social media lately but I pop in today to bring you this #sneakpeak of my favorite pretty boys (something exciting is coming up) and secondly, FUCK WAR.

Fuck the fucking wars and the bunch of sociopaths leadering it making up them out of nowhere.

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 is published on the 14th of June from DC Comics.