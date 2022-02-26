Belen Ortega Teases Return Of Tim Drake And Bernard Dowd Together

This is Bernard Dowd, Tim Drake's boyfriend, a young man who is handy enough with his fists to stand alongside Robin, even if he occasionally gets kidnapped.

And occasionally plays dumb, for the cameras, and for Tim Drake.

Belen Ortega, who drew the Batman: Urban Legends story last year that made headlines around the world, featuring Robin – Tim Drake – falling for an old school friend, Bernard Dowd, and arranging a date, has been teasing something new. Many were disappointed that the followup to that story, had Tim Drake not going on a date with Bernard after all, due to circumstances, but at least he had a heart to heart with Batman about it all.

Could this be another Batman: Urban Legends story? Could it have its own legs? We don't know, but it is something to distract from all the horribleness. As Belen said when she posted it on Instagram,

Hey, hey, still alive 🙌🏻

I'm taking a break from social media lately but I pop in today to bring you this #sneakpeak of my favorite pretty boys (something exciting is coming up) and secondly, FUCK WAR.

Fuck the fucking wars and the bunch of sociopaths leadering it making up them out of nowhere.

Okay, that's it.

#timdrake #dccomics #traditionalart #belenortega #TimBer

Will there be an attempt to tie in the family history of Bernard Down with that of Ray Dowd? As seen in Detetcive Comics as the killer Nero XIX.

But we also get to see a little of Roy Dowd's history, as a child.With his father Robert Dowd, and mother Emmy Dowd.

But what relation are Roy Dowd, Emmy Dowd and Robert Dowd to Bernard Dowd. What do his parents look like?

They don't look like Roy Dowd, certainly. But are there really going to be that many Dowd's in the Bat-orbit without them being related in some way?