Deadman Featured On Classic Cover By Neal Adams, Up for Auction

Deadman is one of the most underrated of all comic characters, and that DC Comics does not do more with him is criminal. No other creator has tackled him like Neal Adams, who defined him for a generation and made him beloved with the tip of his pencil. Boston Brand debuted in Strange Adventures #205, but this cover, from issue #207 featuring artwork by Adams, is a classic and one fans seek out. A very, very nice CGC 9.2 copy of #207 is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, and as of this writing can be had for a ridiculously great price, only $135. For that grade, that is crazy. Check it out below.

Deadman Should Be Top Tier

"Strange Adventures #207 (DC, 1967) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Featuring Deadman. Cover and art by Neal Adams. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $215. CGC census 9/22: 14 in 9.2, 30 higher.Boston was the only son of Gary and Barbara Brand, and grew up in a family of physical abuse. When his parents didn't fight each other, they took out their anger on Boston. When he was sixteen, he had so much anger in him that he lashed out against his parents and left. He joined the circus, starting as a roustabout and eventually becoming an aerialist. However, he could not leave his past behind him, and frequently succumbed to alcohol and violent tendencies. It all changed when during one show, an assassin named Hook shot him during his trapeze performance. When he was killed, Boston was placed in between life and death by Rama Kushna. She told him that he needed to atone for his past transgressions and egocentrism. As punishment, he was to better the life of others. He did, until an angel called Son of Morning questioned Rama Kushna's motives. After they exposed her for something darker, Deadman escaped her control."

Deadman's first appearances also contained the first narcotics storyline that was approved by the Comics Code Authority. Go here to get more info on this copy of an all-time classic cover, and to place a bid. While there, go ahead and check out all of the other books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.