DC Comics Demands You Spend $18 More On Dark Crisis

Dark Crisis, the event that is running from now up until December, dealing with the deaths of the Justice League, has added more comics to add to your groaning collection.

In October, Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1, Jon Kent joins forces with Swamp Thing, John Constantine and more to explore the spread of the Great Darkness's influence on the Multiverse and beyond.

In November, Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1, Damian Wayne, Doctor Light and a ragtag team of heroes cross enemy lines to steal control of the Dark Army from Pariah. But in the process uncover a secret about Doctor Light's place in Crisis on Infinite Earths that rocks the future of the DCU. Creative talent teams for both issues will be announced at a later date. But I think we can place bets that Ram V is going to be on one of them.

The Flash now extends its Dark Crisis crossover from issues #783-#785 of The Flash, now to include The Flash #786 by writer Jeremy Adams and artist Amancay Nahuelpan. Wally West is exhausted, and has been running nonstop since even before he had to step up in the wake of the loss of the Justice League. But, as he's figured out what he needs to do to free Barry (while also keeping Wallace from falling into Pariah's plans), he's also long overdue for a chat with Linda.

I Am Batman #15 from writer John Ridley, releasing in November, will also connect to Dark Crisis. Story details and full creative team will be announced at a later date. But we are basically looking at an additional $18 on top of what you have already committed.

Dark Crisis #1 from Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere will be available at comic book shops on Tuesday, the 7th of June. You can read all the gossip here.